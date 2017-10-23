|
"I heard about those rumours," Renault driver Nico Hulkenberg told Germany's Sport1.
"For me it would be perfectly fine and I don't think it would cause more accidents."
However, the German driver does think the alternating two and three-car row grids would be an issue at some circuits.
"In Monaco it would not be possible to put three cars side by side on a row because of the width of the track," Hulkenberg said.
"But the authorities will think about those issues after the season," he added.
