F1, Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar, MotoGP, Le Mans, And More!


Top News!

Rumors Edition!

Top Stories
· F1 World Champion Fernando Alonso Confirmed for 2018 Rolex 24 with United Autosports (Oct 26, 2017)
· 2017 Martinsville II: NASCAR Monster Energy Weekend Preview (Oct 26, 2017)
· IMSA Launches Roku Channel, Features On Demand Race Broadcast (Oct 25, 2017)
· Bubba Wallace caps long NASCAR journey with move to RPM (Oct 25, 2017)
· 10 Big Questions for 2018: Prototype Edition (Oct 23, 2017)
· 2017 Kansas II: NASCAR Monster Energy - Sunday Notebook (Oct 22, 2017)
· 2017 Kansas II: NASCAR Monster Energy Race Results - Truex rallies for Kansas win, as Playoff field is trimmed to eight drivers (Oct 22, 2017)
· 2017 United States GP (Austin): Formula One F1 Race Results - Hamilton, Mercedes Win! (Oct 22, 2017)

Previous Top Stories!

Hot Rumors!
· 2017 F1: Kvyat in running for Williams seat ? (Oct 26, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Binotto to replace Arrivabene as Ferrari boss ? (Oct 21, 2017)
· 2017 F1: McLaren could announce Alonso deal on Thursday ? (Oct 18, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Kvyat's F1 return could be one-off ? (Oct 17, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Sponsor to switch F1 teams with Sainz ? (Oct 17, 2017)
More Rumors!
2017 F1: FIA expected Verstappen apology
Posted by: Admin on Oct 27, 2017 - 06:13 AM
Formula 1 News
2017 F1: FIA expected Verstappen apology


F1's governing body made clear in Mexico it wanted a public apology from Max Verstappen.

A week ago, the Dutch driver was believed to have been referring to Garry Connelly when he said a steward who repeatedly penalises him was a "mongol" and "idiot".

 

He withdrew the 'mongol' insult, but amid reports the FIA wanted an apology, Verstappen stood by the other criticism.

"When you are unjustly taken off the podium after a race, it seems normal to me that you are angry," Verstappen is quoted by Algemeen Daghblad newspaper.

"Unfortunately I cannot change the word that I used."

F1 race director Charlie Whiting, however, hit back at the suggestion that one steward was responsible for the decision, saying all four officials in Austin voted for the penalty.

And he added: "Until now Max has not apologised. But it would be good if he did."

Verstappen later wrote on Instagram: "I once again apologise for the language that I used following the US grand prix.

"I know that the words I used were inappropriate and they were not directed at any one person."

Another US GP steward, former F1 driver Mika Salo, revealed this week that he received death threats from some of Verstappen's fans.

But Kimi Raikkonen rubbished the idea that Salo, a former Ferrari driver, had sided against Verstappen in order to get a fellow Finn on the podium.

"He (Salo) was also one of the stewards in Belgium," Raikkonen said in Mexico, "where I got the penalty for the silly yellow flag thing.

"I know how Max feels," the Ferrari driver added. "I have also received plenty of punishments which in my eyes were for nothing, but at some point you have to let it rest."



PaddockTalk Perspective


Also in Formula 1 News:

 
Related links
· F1 Edition
· PaddockTalk Top News
· F1 Rumors
· More about Formula 1 News

Most read story in Formula 1 News:
Renault engine deal for Toro Rosso to be announced

Home :: About :: Social :: Contact :: Archives :: Video :: Submit :: _ 


All logos and trademarks in this site are property of their respective owner.
The comments are property of their posters, all the rest (c) 2003-2015 by PaddockTalk.com.
Contact E-mail: [email protected]
Privacy