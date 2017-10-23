F1, Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar, MotoGP, Le Mans, And More!


2017 F1: Ocon ups Mexico security after death threats
Posted by: Admin on Oct 27, 2017 - 06:13 AM
2017 F1: Ocon ups Mexico security after death threats


Esteban Ocon has upped his security after receiving death threats ahead of the Mexican grand prix.

The Frenchman has been at war this year with his Force India teammate Sergio Perez, who is the local hero of this weekend's race in Mexico City.

 

And now there are reports that Ocon's security has been increased and his personal schedule tweaked after some of Perez's fans issued death threats for this weekend.

"It was necessary to take precautions to avoid problems," Ocon confirmed to RMC.

The report said the measures include a later than scheduled arrival in Mexico for Ocon, an armoured car, a police escort and bodyguards.

A low-point of the weekend could be the drivers' parade, when it is expected Ocon will be booed, but the 21-year-old said: "As long as they don't throw rocks, it's ok."

L'Equipe quotes Ocon as saying: "I received many death threats since the Azerbaijan grand prix but today I have all the people I need for my safety.

"For now everything is fine and I hope it stays that way all weekend."

For his part, Mexican Perez said he has "respect" for his teammate Ocon.

"I don't think the fans will be bad to Esteban," he insisted. "I think they really like the sport and at the end of the day it's just a sport."



