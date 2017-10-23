|
Asked if that is good preparation for Le Mans, Alonso is quoted by the sports daily Marca: "Yes, it is an opportunity to try out a prototype, see how driving in a closed car is and test myself, as I did in Indianapolis."
But Alonso also said he simply enjoys racing.
"As I said in Austin, I would race every weekend if I could," he said.
Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel wished Alonso well for his Daytona adventure, but admits he doesn't know much about that 24 hour sports car race.
"I don't even know which cars they really race there. I think it's mostly GT3 in Daytona?" he said.
