The penultimate round of the 2017 MotoGP World Championship kicked off in Malaysia today with contrasting conditions in the two free practice sessions: the first in the dry and the second in the wet. Andrea Dovizioso was the fastest rider in both, the Ducati needing a repeat of his 2016 victory here in Sepang to close the gap to Marc Márquez and keep his title challenge alive until the final round in Valencia. The Spaniard was fifth fastest today, less than three tenths behind the Italian in the dry, whilst in the wet he was second fastest but half a second off. On a positive day for Ducati, five riders finished inside the top ten on the Italian machinery, including Pull&Bear Aspar Team pair Álvaro Bautista and Karel Abraham.



It has been a strong start to the last round of the flyaways for the Pull&Bear Aspar Team, who have both riders in the top ten. Álvaro Bautista was second fastest on a track where he already shone back during preseason testing. The Spaniard was comfortable on the bike in both dry and wet conditions and he is hoping to build on his positive start tomorrow. Karel Abraham is also satisfied this evening after clocking the seventh fastest time. The Pull&Bear Aspar Team's Czech rider is conscious of a couple of areas where he can significantly improve his Ducati and he is looking forward to working hard with his crew to achieve that tomorrow.



2nd Álvaro Bautista 2:00.742 (34 laps): “My feelings are positive again, both in the dry and in the wet, unlike Australia where I didn't feel comfortable. The temperature in Sepang is helping us a little more so I am feeling happy at the end of this first day. We have made a comparison between the setup from the February test and the recent races and it is difficult to say which is better. For now, at least, I am happier with the one from the test, when we were fast and consistent. If we can get through to Q2 it would be a good result tomorrow.”



7th Karel Abraham 2:01.077 (24 laps): “I think it was a pretty good day again today. In FP1 we managed to be just 0.5 seconds off my best lap here, which is pretty good because when we started the track was wet. It dried out and we were able to get in the top ten so I am really happy about that. At the moment we are in a Q2 position so we will wait and see what the weather is like in the morning. This afternoon it was properly raining and I was happy to finish thirteenth. This is very good for me because we had a couple of quite big problems that we needed to resolve but we didn't, so if we can find a way around them tomorrow there is quite a lot of room for improvement. The Ducati seems to be stronger here than it was in Australia so now we have to wait and see what the conditions are like for the rest of the weekend.”



