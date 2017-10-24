Solid Start To Malaysian GP For Confident Vierge - Gardner On The Pace On Day 1

Posted by: newsla on Oct 27, 2017 - 07:27 PM Solid Start To Malaysian GP For Confident Vierge - Gardner On The Pace On Day 1



Xavi Vierge took the first positive steps in setting up his Mistral 610 for both dry and wet conditions on day 1 at the Sepang International Circuit. In the dry morning practice, the Spaniard got straight to work and finished 15th, with his best lap leaving him just over one-tenth of a second from the top ten. Then, in FP2, the rain fell, but Vierge dug deep to post the 5th fastest time.



On the other hand, Remy Gardner began the 17th round of the 2017 World Championship by finishing FP1 half a second back from the top ten, but he remains fully confident of improving after the initial encouraging work. In the afternoon, he powered through the rain to seal 11th, and now looks on to tomorrow’s action, which begins at 10:55 local time or 04:55 in central Europe, where he intends to make further progress.



The entire Tech3 Racing Moto2 Team would like to send condolences to the friends and family of Moto2 team manager Stefan Kiefer, who tragically passed away last night in Malaysia.



Xavi Vierge



Position: 5th - Time: 2'25.023 - Laps: 16



Vierge - 2017“It was a positive first day. In the dry conditions, this morning, I had a really good feeling during the last few laps, but with the second tyre there was a small issue with the rear of the bike. We can work on this tomorrow if we have dry track time but anyway, it was encouraging to finish only one-tenth back from the top ten. Then, in FP2, it rained but it was positive because I ended up 5th. Yet, I didn’t have such a great feeling with the rear tyre and there was a lot of spinning. All in all, it was a positive first day so now I will work hard with my team in order to find some solutions for tomorrow so that we can progress.“



Remy Gardner



Position: 11th - Time: 2'26.604 - Laps: 14



Gardner - 2017“We had a decent day in Malaysia. In FP1 it was really hot and we got some good dry track time. We have a few small issues to amend, and it was unfortunate that we couldn’t have a dry FP2 because I really wanted to get those things fixed before the weekend advances anymore. We are on the back foot a little bit with regards to that, however, I am sure that we can resolve all of this very soon. In the wet, we still need to improve and it’s a similar situation to the dry. Whatever, the condition, I still think we can have a positive weekend and overall, the first day has not been too bad."



Hervé Poncharal



Team Manager



“I would like to say that today, it doesn't matter what happened on the track and how good the performances of our riders were because it is a sad and dark day. Stefan Kiefer passed away last night, and we have lost a true friend, one of us and a very competitive team manager who won the Moto2 World Championship in 2011 with Stefan Bradl. He was full of passion and energy, and his death is a huge loss for all of us. I would like the whole paddock to remember him for the man he was."



PaddockTalk Perspective



