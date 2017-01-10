2017 NHRA: Goodyear Fast Facts, NHRA at Las Vegas

Posted by: newsla on Oct 27, 2017 - 07:28 PM 2017 NHRA: Goodyear Fast Facts, NHRA at Las Vegas



TIRES: Goodyear Eagle Dragway Specials



Tire Codes Rear Front

TOP FUEL D2747 D2904

FUNNY CAR D2747 D1961 or D1962

PRO STOCK D2433 D2991



RECOMMENDED MINIMUM COLD PRESSURE:

TOP FUEL Rear – 6.5 psi Front – 70 psi

FUNNY CAR Rear – 6.0 psi Front – 45 psi

PRO STOCK Rear – 5.0 psi Front – 45 psi



Circumference Rear Front

TOP FUEL 115 inches 69 inches

FUNNY CAR 115 inches 72-75.5 inches

PRO STOCK 105 inches 78.5 inches



TELEVISION:

Friday, Oct. 27: 6-7 p.m. ET, FS1, Live

Sunday, Oct. 29: 4-7 p.m. ET, FS1, Live



GOODYEAR QUOTE: Todd Rogers – “The drama of the NHRA Countdown and the tremendous competition The Strip always generates makes this one of the great weekends in racing. All of us at Goodyear look forward to working with the pro and sportsman teams.”



PaddockTalk Perspective



