|
|
|
|
|· F1 World Champion Fernando Alonso Confirmed for 2018 Rolex 24 with United Autosports (Oct 26, 2017)
· 2017 Martinsville II: NASCAR Monster Energy Weekend Preview (Oct 26, 2017)
· IMSA Launches Roku Channel, Features On Demand Race Broadcast (Oct 25, 2017)
· Bubba Wallace caps long NASCAR journey with move to RPM (Oct 25, 2017)
· 10 Big Questions for 2018: Prototype Edition (Oct 23, 2017)
· 2017 Kansas II: NASCAR Monster Energy - Sunday Notebook (Oct 22, 2017)
· 2017 Kansas II: NASCAR Monster Energy Race Results - Truex rallies for Kansas win, as Playoff field is trimmed to eight drivers (Oct 22, 2017)
· 2017 United States GP (Austin): Formula One F1 Race Results - Hamilton, Mercedes Win! (Oct 22, 2017)
Previous Top Stories!
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2017 NHRA: Goodyear Fast Facts, NHRA at Las Vegas
TIRES: Goodyear Eagle Dragway Specials
Tire Codes Rear Front
TOP FUEL D2747 D2904
FUNNY CAR D2747 D1961 or D1962
PRO STOCK D2433 D2991
|
|
RECOMMENDED MINIMUM COLD PRESSURE:
TOP FUEL Rear – 6.5 psi Front – 70 psi
FUNNY CAR Rear – 6.0 psi Front – 45 psi
PRO STOCK Rear – 5.0 psi Front – 45 psi
Circumference Rear Front
TOP FUEL 115 inches 69 inches
FUNNY CAR 115 inches 72-75.5 inches
PRO STOCK 105 inches 78.5 inches
TELEVISION:
Friday, Oct. 27: 6-7 p.m. ET, FS1, Live
Sunday, Oct. 29: 4-7 p.m. ET, FS1, Live
GOODYEAR QUOTE: Todd Rogers – “The drama of the NHRA Countdown and the tremendous competition The Strip always generates makes this one of the great weekends in racing. All of us at Goodyear look forward to working with the pro and sportsman teams.”
PaddockTalk Perspective
|
|
Also in NHRA:
- Pro Stock Motorcycle's Karen Stoffer Intent On Changing Her Vegas Luck At NHRA Toyota Nationals (10/26/17)
- Hight, B Force, Line And Krawiec Victorious Sunday At AAA Texas NHRA Fallnationals (10/15/17)
- Hight, Torrence, Butner And Krawiec Take No 1 Qualifying Positions Saturday At AAA Texas NHRA Fallnationals (10/15/17)
- Two-Time Funny Car World Champ Matt Hagan Ready For Overdue Hot Streak To Start At AAA Texas NHRA Fallnationals (10/12/17)
- Top Fuel World-Record Holder Clay Millican Has Mind Set On More Big Numbers At AAA Texas NHRA Fallnationals (10/09/17)
- Torrence, Capps, Anderson And Tonglet Are Victorious At AAA Insurance NHRA Midwest Nationals (10/02/17)
- Hight, Millican, Anderson And Hines Earn No 1 Qualifying Positions At AAA Insurance NHRA Midwest Nationals (10/01/17)
- Millican, Hight, Anderson And Hines Hold The Current No 1 Qualifying Positions At The AAA Insurance NHRA Midwest Nationals (09/30/17)
- J&A Service Pro Mod Drag Racing Series Portion Of The AAA Insurance NHRA Midwest Nationals To Have Real Pro Mod Association As Presenting Sponsor (09/28/17)
- 2017 NHRA: 'OctoberFAST' Roars into zMAX Dragway in 2018 (09/28/17)
- Funny Car Standout Robert Hight Confident More Impressive Runs Await At AAA Insurance NHRA Midwest Nationals (09/26/17)
- Following Early Countdown To The Championship Win, Top Fuel Veteran Focused On Own Performance At AAA Insurance NHRA Midwest Nationals (09/25/17)
- 2017 NHRA: Capps, B Force, Butner & Krawiec Emerge Victorious In Second Race Of Countdown To The Championship At Reading (09/25/17)
- 2017 NHRA: Hight, Millican, Butner & Arana Jr Secure Preliminary No 1 Qualifiers At Dodge NHRA Nationals (09/23/17)
- Pro Stock Motorcycle Le Tonglet Believes He Can Recreate Regular Season Success At Dodge NHRA Nationals (09/21/17)
- Pro Stock Rookie Tanner Gray Thinking Big At Dodge NHRA Nationals After Impressive Start To The Countdown To The Championship (09/20/17)
- After Slow Countdown Start Funny Car Veteran Jack Beckman Faces Pivotal Weekend At Dodge NHRA Nationals (09/19/17)
- 2017 NHRA: Goodyear, NHRA at Charlotte (09/18/17)
- 2017 NHRA: It's Gray's Area at NHRA Carolina Nationals (09/18/17)
- 2017 NHRA: Kalitta, Hight, Gray & Krawiec Notch Victories At NHRA Carolina Nationals (09/17/17)
|
|
|