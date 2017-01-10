F1, Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar, MotoGP, Le Mans, And More!


2017 NHRA: Goodyear Fast Facts, NHRA at Las Vegas
Posted by: newsla on Oct 27, 2017 - 07:28 PM
NHRA
2017 NHRA: Goodyear Fast Facts, NHRA at Las Vegas


TIRES: Goodyear Eagle Dragway Specials

Tire Codes Rear Front
TOP FUEL D2747 D2904
FUNNY CAR D2747 D1961 or D1962
PRO STOCK D2433 D2991

 
RECOMMENDED MINIMUM COLD PRESSURE:
TOP FUEL Rear – 6.5 psi Front – 70 psi
FUNNY CAR Rear – 6.0 psi Front – 45 psi
PRO STOCK Rear – 5.0 psi Front – 45 psi

Circumference Rear Front
TOP FUEL 115 inches 69 inches
FUNNY CAR 115 inches 72-75.5 inches
PRO STOCK 105 inches 78.5 inches

TELEVISION:
Friday, Oct. 27: 6-7 p.m. ET, FS1, Live
Sunday, Oct. 29: 4-7 p.m. ET, FS1, Live

GOODYEAR QUOTE: Todd Rogers – “The drama of the NHRA Countdown and the tremendous competition The Strip always generates makes this one of the great weekends in racing. All of us at Goodyear look forward to working with the pro and sportsman teams.”

