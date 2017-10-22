|
|
|
|
|· F1 World Champion Fernando Alonso Confirmed for 2018 Rolex 24 with United Autosports (Oct 26, 2017)
· 2017 Martinsville II: NASCAR Monster Energy Weekend Preview (Oct 26, 2017)
· IMSA Launches Roku Channel, Features On Demand Race Broadcast (Oct 25, 2017)
· Bubba Wallace caps long NASCAR journey with move to RPM (Oct 25, 2017)
· 10 Big Questions for 2018: Prototype Edition (Oct 23, 2017)
· 2017 Kansas II: NASCAR Monster Energy - Sunday Notebook (Oct 22, 2017)
· 2017 Kansas II: NASCAR Monster Energy Race Results - Truex rallies for Kansas win, as Playoff field is trimmed to eight drivers (Oct 22, 2017)
· 2017 United States GP (Austin): Formula One F1 Race Results - Hamilton, Mercedes Win! (Oct 22, 2017)
Previous Top Stories!
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2017 Martinsville II: Cole Whitt NASCAR Monster Energy Race Preview
Team: No. 72 TriStar Motorsports
Driver: Cole Whitt
Crew Chief: Frankie Kerr
Venue: Martinsville Speedway
Race Title: First Data 500
Track Length / Configuration: 0.526-mile, paperclip
Race Distance: 500 laps / 263 miles
Race Format: 3 Stages: Stages end on Laps 130 / 260 / 500
Date: Sunday, October 29, at 3:00 p.m. ET
Coverage: NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90
Twitter: @TriStarRaceTeam, @ColeWhitt
|
|
With four races remaining in the 2017 season, the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) will head to Martinsville Speedway this weekend. Famed as the 'Paperclip', the 0.526-mile oval is located in Ridgeway, VA where Whitt has seven previous MENCS starts completing 3,449 laps and noted for a best finish of 18th. Short-track racing is known for being challenging and creating unpredictable scenarios. Martinsville Speedway never falls short in keeping fans engaged while drivers fight for position navigating the minimal banking and flat, narrow turns. Coming off of a top-25 finish at Kansas Speedway last weekend, Whitt and the No. 72 team are geared up and ready for short-track action in Martinsville.
PaddockTalk Perspective
|
|
|
|