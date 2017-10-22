2017 Martinsville II: Cole Whitt NASCAR Monster Energy Race Preview

Team: No. 72 TriStar Motorsports

Driver: Cole Whitt

Crew Chief: Frankie Kerr

Venue: Martinsville Speedway

Race Title: First Data 500

Track Length / Configuration: 0.526-mile, paperclip

Race Distance: 500 laps / 263 miles

Race Format: 3 Stages: Stages end on Laps 130 / 260 / 500

Date: Sunday, October 29, at 3:00 p.m. ET

Coverage: NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90

Twitter: @TriStarRaceTeam, @ColeWhitt



With four races remaining in the 2017 season, the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) will head to Martinsville Speedway this weekend. Famed as the 'Paperclip', the 0.526-mile oval is located in Ridgeway, VA where Whitt has seven previous MENCS starts completing 3,449 laps and noted for a best finish of 18th. Short-track racing is known for being challenging and creating unpredictable scenarios. Martinsville Speedway never falls short in keeping fans engaged while drivers fight for position navigating the minimal banking and flat, narrow turns. Coming off of a top-25 finish at Kansas Speedway last weekend, Whitt and the No. 72 team are geared up and ready for short-track action in Martinsville.





