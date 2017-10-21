2017 Mexico GP: Pirelli Formula One F1 Race Preview

Posted by: ASkyler on Oct 27, 2017 - 07:41 PM 2017 Mexico GP: Pirelli Formula One F1 Race Preview



Like the United States Grand Prix that has just taken place,

the tyres brought to Mexico will be the P Zero Yellow soft, P Zero Red supersoft and P

Zero Purple ultrasoft (which reverts to its usual colour after turning pink in Austin!).

The Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, named after Mexico’s famous racing brothers, is

one of the quickest tracks of the year, and – as has been the case on a few occasions

already this season – it’s the first time that the ultrasoft has been nominated there. With

the race only returning to the calendar two years ago, expect to see more lap records

broken this weekend.

THE THREE NOMINATED COMPOUNDS

THE CIRCUIT FROM A TYRE POINT OF VIEW

 Surface is quite smooth and slippery,

reducing tyre wear and degradation despite

the high speeds (372kph was seen in

2016).

 Weather can be a question mark in Mexico

City at this time of year: anything is

possible.

 As well as the fast corners, there is also a

well-known slow and technical stadium

section: an interesting mix of old and new.

 Most drivers went for one stop last year,

including the winner, Lewis Hamilton.

 Pit lane is the longest of the year,

increasing the stop time and so influencing

strategy.

MARIO ISOLA - HEAD OF CAR RACING

“In Mexico, we again maintain our principle of bringing softer compounds than last year

whenever possible, in the pursuit of increased performance and more exciting races.

This is actually the second consecutive year that we are bringing a new tyre to Mexico,

as last year the supersoft was nominated there for the first time. Only two races have

been run on the current version of the track before, so it’s not one of the venues that the

teams are most familiar with. This means that there will be some learning to do with the

ultrasoft in particular during free practice”.

WHAT’S NEW?

 The ultrasoft tyre comes to Mexico City for the very first time and has proved very

popular: many drivers have selected the maximum number of 10 sets.

 Following the support for Susan G.Komen® foundation in the United States, the

charitable focus this weekend will be on the victims of the Mexico City

earthquake earlier this year.

 Italy’s Paolo Andreucci recently clinched a remarkable 10th Italian Rally

Championship title, using Pirelli tyres on his Peugeot Italia 208 T16.







