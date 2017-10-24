2017 Mexico GP: Formula One F1 Practice Results - Ricciardo, Red Bull on Top!

By Mike Sulka



Bullish pace! Daniel Ricciardo and his No. 3 Red Bull jumped to the top of the 2017 Mexico Grand Prix timesheets to set the fastest Friday practice time by a tenth over Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes). Hopefully, that pace will hold through qualifying and create an interesting race.



In the first practice, a Mexican stand-in - Alfonso Celis - crashed the Force India normally driven by Esteban Ocon in Turn 16. While inconvenient, at least it wasn't more death threats for Ocon. Stoffel Vandoorne - McLaren Honda - may be just as excited to be rid of Honda next season as he sat out most of the practice with "engine" issues.



A brief kudo to Valtteri Bottas for actually leading a practice session!



In practice two, Hamilton was a factor, but second quick. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) was third fastest during the session, and just three hundredths behind Hamilton. While Ferrari keep saying "next year", it is the Red Bull team that seems to be moving forward since summer. Despite Verstappen fighting off a late "engine" gremlin.



Romain Grosjean (Haas F1) had a bad afternoon as his Pirelli blew after a spin leaving him in the garage.



2017 Mexico GP: Formula One Practice 2 Results

POS NO DRIVER CAR TIME GAP LAPS 1 3 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull Racing TAG HEUER 1:17.801 26 2 44 Lewis Hamilton MERCEDES 1:17.932 +0.131s 40 3 33 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing TAG HEUER 1:17.964 +0.163s 17 4 5 Sebastian Vettel FERRARI 1:18.051 +0.250s 35 5 7 Kimi Raikkonen FERRARI 1:18.142 +0.341s 40 6 77 Valtteri Bottas MERCEDES 1:18.299 +0.498s 43 7 14 Fernando Alonso MCLAREN HONDA 1:18.508 +0.707s 26 8 11 Sergio Perez Force India Mercedes 1:18.728 +0.927s 41 9 27 Nico Hulkenberg RENAULT 1:18.775 +0.974s 19 10 31 Esteban Ocon Force India Mercedes 1:18.822 +1.021s 42 11 55 Carlos Sainz RENAULT 1:19.060 +1.259s 30 12 19 Felipe Massa WILLIAMS MERCEDES 1:19.206 +1.405s 37 13 28 Brendon Hartley Toro Rosso 1:19.423 +1.622s 40 14 18 Lance Stroll WILLIAMS MERCEDES 1:19.524 +1.723s 42 15 2 Stoffel Vandoorne MCLAREN HONDA 1:19.844 +2.043s 32 16 94 Pascal Wehrlein SAUBER FERRARI 1:20.306 +2.505s 38 17 20 Kevin Magnussen HAAS FERRARI 1:20.318 +2.517s 35 18 9 Marcus Ericsson SAUBER FERRARI 1:20.362 +2.561s 38 19 10 Pierre Gasly Toro Rosso 1:21.745 +3.944s 10 20 8 Romain Grosjean HAAS FERRARI 1:25.526 +7.725s 3









2017 Mexico GP: Formula One Practice 1 Results

POS NO DRIVER CAR TIME GAP LAPS 1 77 Valtteri Bottas MERCEDES 1:17.824 42 2 44 Lewis Hamilton MERCEDES 1:18.290 +0.466s 35 3 33 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing TAG HEUER 1:18.395 +0.571s 16 4 3 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull Racing TAG HEUER 1:18.421 +0.597s 28 5 5 Sebastian Vettel FERRARI 1:18.586 +0.762s 28 6 7 Kimi Raikkonen FERRARI 1:19.008 +1.184s 27 7 11 Sergio Perez Force India Mercedes 1:19.240 +1.416s 21 8 14 Fernando Alonso MCLAREN HONDA 1:19.346 +1.522s 20 9 19 Felipe Massa WILLIAMS MERCEDES 1:19.443 +1.619s 32 10 27 Nico Hulkenberg RENAULT 1:19.552 +1.728s 19 11 55 Carlos Sainz RENAULT 1:19.554 +1.730s 24 12 18 Lance Stroll WILLIAMS MERCEDES 1:19.772 +1.948s 34 13 20 Kevin Magnussen HAAS FERRARI 1:20.644 +2.820s 16 14 94 Pascal Wehrlein SAUBER FERRARI 1:20.971 +3.147s 30 15 50 Antonio Giovinazzi HAAS FERRARI 1:21.269 +3.445s 26 16 37 Charles Leclerc SAUBER FERRARI 1:21.446 +3.622s 28 17 38 Sean Gelael Toro Rosso 1:21.639 +3.815s 29 18 28 Brendon Hartley Toro Rosso 1:21.747 +3.923s 10 19 34 Alfonso Celis Force India Mercedes 1:22.342 +4.518s 17 20 2 Stoffel Vandoorne MCLAREN HONDA 3











