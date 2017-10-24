|
2017 Mexico GP: Formula One F1 Practice Results - Ricciardo, Red Bull on Top!
By Mike Sulka
Bullish pace! Daniel Ricciardo and his No. 3 Red Bull jumped to the top of the 2017 Mexico Grand Prix timesheets to set the fastest Friday practice time by a tenth over Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes). Hopefully, that pace will hold through qualifying and create an interesting race.
In the first practice, a Mexican stand-in - Alfonso Celis - crashed the Force India normally driven by Esteban Ocon in Turn 16. While inconvenient, at least it wasn't more death threats for Ocon. Stoffel Vandoorne - McLaren Honda - may be just as excited to be rid of Honda next season as he sat out most of the practice with "engine" issues.
A brief kudo to Valtteri Bottas for actually leading a practice session!
In practice two, Hamilton was a factor, but second quick. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) was third fastest during the session, and just three hundredths behind Hamilton. While Ferrari keep saying "next year", it is the Red Bull team that seems to be moving forward since summer. Despite Verstappen fighting off a late "engine" gremlin.
Romain Grosjean (Haas F1) had a bad afternoon as his Pirelli blew after a spin leaving him in the garage.
Next up, practice session three ahead of qualifying for the 2017 Mexico Grand Prix on Saturday.
|2017 Mexico GP: Formula One Practice 2 Results
|POS
|NO
|DRIVER
|CAR
|TIME
|GAP
|LAPS
|1
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Red Bull Racing TAG HEUER
|1:17.801
|26
|2
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|MERCEDES
|1:17.932
|+0.131s
|40
|3
|33
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing TAG HEUER
|1:17.964
|+0.163s
|17
|4
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|FERRARI
|1:18.051
|+0.250s
|35
|5
|7
|Kimi Raikkonen
|FERRARI
|1:18.142
|+0.341s
|40
|6
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|MERCEDES
|1:18.299
|+0.498s
|43
|7
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|MCLAREN HONDA
|1:18.508
|+0.707s
|26
|8
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Force India Mercedes
|1:18.728
|+0.927s
|41
|9
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|RENAULT
|1:18.775
|+0.974s
|19
|10
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Force India Mercedes
|1:18.822
|+1.021s
|42
|11
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|RENAULT
|1:19.060
|+1.259s
|30
|12
|19
|Felipe Massa
|WILLIAMS MERCEDES
|1:19.206
|+1.405s
|37
|13
|28
|Brendon Hartley
|Toro Rosso
|1:19.423
|+1.622s
|40
|14
|18
|Lance Stroll
|WILLIAMS MERCEDES
|1:19.524
|+1.723s
|42
|15
|2
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|MCLAREN HONDA
|1:19.844
|+2.043s
|32
|16
|94
|Pascal Wehrlein
|SAUBER FERRARI
|1:20.306
|+2.505s
|38
|17
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|HAAS FERRARI
|1:20.318
|+2.517s
|35
|18
|9
|Marcus Ericsson
|SAUBER FERRARI
|1:20.362
|+2.561s
|38
|19
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Toro Rosso
|1:21.745
|+3.944s
|10
|20
|8
|Romain Grosjean
|HAAS FERRARI
|1:25.526
|+7.725s
|3
|2017 Mexico GP: Formula One Practice 1 Results
|POS
|NO
|DRIVER
|CAR
|TIME
|GAP
|LAPS
|1
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|MERCEDES
|1:17.824
|42
|2
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|MERCEDES
|1:18.290
|+0.466s
|35
|3
|33
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing TAG HEUER
|1:18.395
|+0.571s
|16
|4
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Red Bull Racing TAG HEUER
|1:18.421
|+0.597s
|28
|5
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|FERRARI
|1:18.586
|+0.762s
|28
|6
|7
|Kimi Raikkonen
|FERRARI
|1:19.008
|+1.184s
|27
|7
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Force India Mercedes
|1:19.240
|+1.416s
|21
|8
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|MCLAREN HONDA
|1:19.346
|+1.522s
|20
|9
|19
|Felipe Massa
|WILLIAMS MERCEDES
|1:19.443
|+1.619s
|32
|10
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|RENAULT
|1:19.552
|+1.728s
|19
|11
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|RENAULT
|1:19.554
|+1.730s
|24
|12
|18
|Lance Stroll
|WILLIAMS MERCEDES
|1:19.772
|+1.948s
|34
|13
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|HAAS FERRARI
|1:20.644
|+2.820s
|16
|14
|94
|Pascal Wehrlein
|SAUBER FERRARI
|1:20.971
|+3.147s
|30
|15
|50
|Antonio Giovinazzi
|HAAS FERRARI
|1:21.269
|+3.445s
|26
|16
|37
|Charles Leclerc
|SAUBER FERRARI
|1:21.446
|+3.622s
|28
|17
|38
|Sean Gelael
|Toro Rosso
|1:21.639
|+3.815s
|29
|18
|28
|Brendon Hartley
|Toro Rosso
|1:21.747
|+3.923s
|10
|19
|34
|Alfonso Celis
|Force India Mercedes
|1:22.342
|+4.518s
|17
|20
|2
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|MCLAREN HONDA
|3
