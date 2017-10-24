F1, Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar, MotoGP, Le Mans, And More!


2017 Mexico GP: Formula One F1 Practice Results - Ricciardo, Red Bull on Top!
2017 Mexico GP: Formula One F1 Practice Results - Ricciardo, Red Bull on Top!


By Mike Sulka

Bullish pace! Daniel Ricciardo and his No. 3 Red Bull jumped to the top of the 2017 Mexico Grand Prix timesheets to set the fastest Friday practice time by a tenth over Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes). Hopefully, that pace will hold through qualifying and create an interesting race.

In the first practice, a Mexican stand-in - Alfonso Celis - crashed the Force India normally driven by Esteban Ocon in Turn 16. While inconvenient, at least it wasn't more death threats for Ocon. Stoffel Vandoorne - McLaren Honda - may be just as excited to be rid of Honda next season as he sat out most of the practice with "engine" issues.

A brief kudo to Valtteri Bottas for actually leading a practice session!

In practice two, Hamilton was a factor, but second quick. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) was third fastest during the session, and just three hundredths behind Hamilton. While Ferrari keep saying "next year", it is the Red Bull team that seems to be moving forward since summer. Despite Verstappen fighting off a late "engine" gremlin.

Romain Grosjean (Haas F1) had a bad afternoon as his Pirelli blew after a spin leaving him in the garage.

Next up, practice session three ahead of qualifying for the 2017 Mexico Grand Prix on Saturday.

 


2017 Mexico GP: Formula One Practice 2 Results
POSNODRIVERCARTIMEGAPLAPS
13Daniel RicciardoRed Bull Racing TAG HEUER1:17.80126
244Lewis HamiltonMERCEDES1:17.932+0.131s40
333Max VerstappenRed Bull Racing TAG HEUER1:17.964+0.163s17
45Sebastian VettelFERRARI1:18.051+0.250s35
57Kimi RaikkonenFERRARI1:18.142+0.341s40
677Valtteri BottasMERCEDES1:18.299+0.498s43
714Fernando AlonsoMCLAREN HONDA1:18.508+0.707s26
811Sergio PerezForce India Mercedes1:18.728+0.927s41
927Nico HulkenbergRENAULT1:18.775+0.974s19
1031Esteban OconForce India Mercedes1:18.822+1.021s42
1155Carlos SainzRENAULT1:19.060+1.259s30
1219Felipe MassaWILLIAMS MERCEDES1:19.206+1.405s37
1328Brendon HartleyToro Rosso1:19.423+1.622s40
1418Lance StrollWILLIAMS MERCEDES1:19.524+1.723s42
152Stoffel VandoorneMCLAREN HONDA1:19.844+2.043s32
1694Pascal WehrleinSAUBER FERRARI1:20.306+2.505s38
1720Kevin MagnussenHAAS FERRARI1:20.318+2.517s35
189Marcus EricssonSAUBER FERRARI1:20.362+2.561s38
1910Pierre GaslyToro Rosso1:21.745+3.944s10
208Romain GrosjeanHAAS FERRARI1:25.526+7.725s3





2017 Mexico GP: Formula One Practice 1 Results
POSNODRIVERCARTIMEGAPLAPS
177Valtteri BottasMERCEDES1:17.82442
244Lewis HamiltonMERCEDES1:18.290+0.466s35
333Max VerstappenRed Bull Racing TAG HEUER1:18.395+0.571s16
43Daniel RicciardoRed Bull Racing TAG HEUER1:18.421+0.597s28
55Sebastian VettelFERRARI1:18.586+0.762s28
67Kimi RaikkonenFERRARI1:19.008+1.184s27
711Sergio PerezForce India Mercedes1:19.240+1.416s21
814Fernando AlonsoMCLAREN HONDA1:19.346+1.522s20
919Felipe MassaWILLIAMS MERCEDES1:19.443+1.619s32
1027Nico HulkenbergRENAULT1:19.552+1.728s19
1155Carlos SainzRENAULT1:19.554+1.730s24
1218Lance StrollWILLIAMS MERCEDES1:19.772+1.948s34
1320Kevin MagnussenHAAS FERRARI1:20.644+2.820s16
1494Pascal WehrleinSAUBER FERRARI1:20.971+3.147s30
1550Antonio GiovinazziHAAS FERRARI1:21.269+3.445s26
1637Charles LeclercSAUBER FERRARI1:21.446+3.622s28
1738Sean GelaelToro Rosso1:21.639+3.815s29
1828Brendon HartleyToro Rosso1:21.747+3.923s10
1934Alfonso CelisForce India Mercedes1:22.342+4.518s17
202Stoffel VandoorneMCLAREN HONDA3






