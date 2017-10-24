2017 Malaysia GP: MotoGP Qualifying Results - Turning up the heat, Pedrosa steals the show for pole at Sepang

Dani Pedrosa (Repsol Honda Team) topped an incredible qualifying shootout at Sepang International Circuit, with the front row split by only 0.024 seconds and the Little Samurai coming out on top. Pedrosa, the pole record holder, put in a number of quick laps towards the end and stole it on his final attempt to take his eleventh front row and fourth pole at the venue. Johann Zarco (Monster Yamaha Tech 3) was second, top Independent Team rider and top Yamaha, ahead of the first of the title challengers: Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati Team).





Dovizioso was only 0.024 seconds off pole and was the man provisionally set to take it until the final few seconds, but the Italian holds the cards after key rival and points leader Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) had a more difficult session and will line up seventh – on the third row. Marquez crashed on his first flier, taking a tumble at Turn 15 but able to get the bike going and head down pitlane, and was unable to threaten once back out on track. It’s only the second time ever in the premier class the reigning Champion has failed to qualify in the top six.



The second row is headed by Valentino Rossi (Movistar Yamaha MotoGP) after the first man into the 1:59s on Saturday morning was able to get the better of teammate Maverick Viñales, with the Spaniard just 0.040 off the veteran Italian and lining up in fifth. Jorge Lorenzo (Ducati Team) completes an all-star second row, again within a tenth of the man ahead of him.



Behind Marquez is Alex Rins (Team Suzuki Ecstar) – the first of the Q2 graduates – who just beat teammate Andrea Iannone, with Cal Crutchlow (LCR Honda) completing the top ten after a crash.



Jack Miller (EG 0,0 Marc VDS) lines up P11, with Pol Espargaro (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) in twelfth and once again keeping the Austrian manufacturer in Q2 as their impressive form continues. Danilo Petrucci (Octo Pramac Racing) and teammate Scott Redding line up in thirteenth and fourteenth, with Alvaro Bautista (Pull&Bear Aspar Team) rounding out the fastest fifteen.



Now it's race day - with Dovizioso ready for a last stand off the front row, and Marquez looking to pick his way through from seventh as he faces his first chance at the crown.



MotoGP Qualifying Results

1 - Dani Pedrosa (SPA - Honda) 1'59.212



1st Independent Team Rider:

2 - Johann Zarco (FRA - Yamaha) +0.017



3 - Andrea Dovizioso (ITA - Ducati) +0.024

Morbidelli on pole in dramatic Moto2™ qualifying





Can Franky relax? The Italian took pole before his first chance at the crown

Moto2 Front Row

Championship leader just off pole record pace as Luthi takes a tumble



Franco Morbidelli (EG 0,0 Marc VDS) set himself up for a final push towards the Championship crown on Saturday at Sepang, taking pole by just 0.026 ahead of Phillip Island winner Miguel Oliveira (Red Bull KTM Ajo) - despite a lowside crash for the points leader. Also within a tenth of pole, rookie Fabio Quartararo (Pons HP 40) pulled out a stunner for P3 and his first ever front row in the intermediate class.

The big headline from the session, however, was a huge highside crash for Championship contender Tom Lüthi (CarXpert Interwetten), with the Swiss rider getting to his feet but headed to the Medical Center and later local hospital for a check up. Lüthi was fifth fastest, with EG 0,0 Marc VDS rider Alex Marquez just beating him to fourth. Rookie of the Year Francesco Bagnaia (Sky Racing Team VR46) took sixth to complete Row 2.



Marcel Schrötter (Dynavolt Intact GP) was top Suter in seventh, just ahead of the second KTM of Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Ajo). Takaaki Nakagami (Idemitsu Honda Team Asia) locks out the third row, with Mattia Pasini (Italtrans Racing Team) completing the top ten despite a crash early in the session.



Hafizh Syahrin (Petronas Raceline Malaysia) lines up for his home race in eleventh, ahead of Axel Pons (RW Racing GP), Sandro Cortese (Dynavolt Intact GP), Xavi Vierge (Tech 3 Racing) and Isaac Viñales (BE-A-VIP SAG Team).



The crown is on the line on Sunday from 13:20 (GMT +8).



Moto2 Qualifying Results

1 - Franco Morbidelli (ITA - Kalex) 2'06.406

2 - Miguel Oliveira (POR - KTM) + 0.026

3 - Fabio Quartararo (FRA - Kalex) +0.046

Mir unleashed: Champion takes first pole of the year





Joan Mir: one World Title but zero poles this season - until today

Moto3 Front Row

A stunning new lap record denies Jorge Martin on the final push



Joan Mir (Leopard Racing) has taken his first pole position of the season – and his second ever – a week after wrapping up the 2017 crown at Phillip Island. Almost half a second quicker than the previous lap record for Jack Miller that has stood since 2014, Mir made his final lap count and beat a time from Jorge Martin (Del Conca Gresini Moto3) that had seemed a done deal for pole. Martin lines up second, with British Talent Team rider John McPhee completing the front row as the last man within a second of pole.



Conditions were dry and skies were blue for qualifying, and it seemed Martin’s early effort to top the timesheets would reign supreme. But after winning the Championship last time out, Mir threw everything at the chance to take his first pole of the year – and broke the lap record.



Bo Bendsneyder (Red Bull KTM Ajo) heads up the second row as a late improver, with Gabriel Rodrigo (RBA BOE Racing Team) remounting from a slow spin at Turn 1 to take fifth. Jules Danilo (Marinelli Rivacold Snipers) was sixth quickest, but the Frenchman faces a three-place grid penalty handed out at Phillip Island.



Livio Loi (Leopard Racing) will therefore benefit after going seventh fastest in qualifying, ahead of Romano Fenati (Marinelli Rivacold Snipers) and Enea Bastianini (Estrella Galicia 0,0). Niccolo Antonelli (Marinelli Rivacold Snipers) completed the fastest ten men.



Fabio Di Giannantonio (Del Conca Gresini Moto3), Aron Canet (Estrella Galicia 0,0) and Tatsuki Suzuki (SIC58 Squadra Corse) took P11, P12 and P13 respectively, with Canet having a more difficult weekend in the dry so far but having reigned supreme in the wet. Ayumu Sasaki was fourteenth quickest and the fastest rookie, just ahead of teammate Adam Norrodin as the two SIC Racing Team bikes round out the fastest fifteen, racing at home.



Now race day awaits, with Mir looking to chase more records, Martin searching for his first win, and McPhee aiming for a bounce back to rostrum form. The lights go out at 12:00 (GMT +8).

Moto3 Qualifying Results

1 - Joan Mir (SPA - Honda) 2'12.078

2 - Jorge Martin (SPA - Honda) +0.379

3 - John McPhee (GBR - Honda) + 0.738



