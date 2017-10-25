F1, Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar, MotoGP, Le Mans, And More!


2017 Mexico GP: Formula One F1 Practice Three Results - Red Bull, Verstappen Best!
Posted by: ASkyler on Oct 28, 2017 - 12:26 PM
Formula 1 News
2017 Mexico GP: Formula One F1 Practice Three Results - Red Bull, Verstappen Best!


By Mike Sulka

Bulls still charging. Hamilton's car OK ? Max Verstappen and his No. 33 Red Bull led the final practice for the 2017 Mexico Grand Prix with a lap of 1:17.113. His teammate Daniel Ricciardo led the proceedings yesterday, but was two tenths off Verstappen's pace today, leaving him fifth.

Second on the timesheets was Lewis Hamilton and his No. 44 Mercedes with Sebastian Vettel and his No. 5 in his wake. Both drivers were a tenth off the top time. Hamilton did complain of "power issues" during the practice.

Valtteri Bottas and his No. 77 Mercedes was fourth fastest in the practice.

Pierre Gasly (Toro Rosso) incurred the first yellow of the practice with an "engine problem".

Meanwhile Sauber were working on Pascal Wehrlein's car which had electric gremlins.

Next up, a potential three-way battle for Pole this afternoon!

 


























2017 Mexico GP: Formula One Practice 3 Results
POSNODRIVERCARTIMEGAPLAPS
133Max VerstappenRed Bull Racing TAG HEUER1:17.11320
244Lewis HamiltonMERCEDES1:17.188+0.075s23
35Sebastian VettelFERRARI1:17.230+0.117s21
477Valtteri BottasMERCEDES1:17.283+0.170s18
53Daniel RicciardoRed Bull Racing TAG HEUER1:17.361+0.248s10
67Kimi RaikkonenFERRARI1:17.517+0.404s27
711Sergio PerezForce India Mercedes1:18.040+0.927s20
831Esteban OconForce India Mercedes1:18.165+1.052s18
955Carlos SainzRENAULT1:18.208+1.095s21
1027Nico HulkenbergRENAULT1:18.380+1.267s21
1128Brendon HartleyToro Rosso1:18.602+1.489s23
1219Felipe MassaWILLIAMS MERCEDES1:18.690+1.577s23
1318Lance StrollWILLIAMS MERCEDES1:19.066+1.953s20
1420Kevin MagnussenHAAS FERRARI1:19.205+2.092s19
159Marcus EricssonSAUBER FERRARI1:19.331+2.218s27
1614Fernando AlonsoMCLAREN HONDA1:19.565+2.452s22
178Romain GrosjeanHAAS FERRARI1:19.586+2.473s22
1894Pascal WehrleinSAUBER FERRARI1:19.826+2.713s16
192Stoffel VandoorneMCLAREN HONDA1:20.030+2.917s25
2010Pierre GaslyToro Rosso2





