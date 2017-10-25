|
|
|
|
|· 2017 Malaysia GP: MotoGP Qualifying Results - Turning up the heat, Pedrosa steals the show for pole at Sepang (Oct 28, 2017)
· Schumacher, Beckman, Anderson And Krawiec Lead Qualifying At NHRA Toyota Nationals (Oct 28, 2017)
· 2017 Mexico GP: Formula One F1 Practice Results - Ricciardo, Red Bull on Top! (Oct 27, 2017)
· 2017 Martinsville II: NASCAR Monster Energy - Friday Notebook (Oct 27, 2017)
· 2017 Malaysia GP: MotoGP Practice Results - Rain or shine: Dovizioso supreme in all weather at Sepang (Oct 27, 2017)
· F1 World Champion Fernando Alonso Confirmed for 2018 Rolex 24 with United Autosports (Oct 26, 2017)
· 2017 Martinsville II: NASCAR Monster Energy Weekend Preview (Oct 26, 2017)
· IMSA Launches Roku Channel, Features On Demand Race Broadcast (Oct 25, 2017)
Previous Top Stories!
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2017 Mexico GP: Formula One F1 Practice Three Results - Red Bull, Verstappen Best!
By Mike Sulka
Bulls still charging. Hamilton's car OK ? Max Verstappen and his No. 33 Red Bull led the final practice for the 2017 Mexico Grand Prix with a lap of 1:17.113. His teammate Daniel Ricciardo led the proceedings yesterday, but was two tenths off Verstappen's pace today, leaving him fifth.
Second on the timesheets was Lewis Hamilton and his No. 44 Mercedes with Sebastian Vettel and his No. 5 in his wake. Both drivers were a tenth off the top time. Hamilton did complain of "power issues" during the practice.
Valtteri Bottas and his No. 77 Mercedes was fourth fastest in the practice.
Pierre Gasly (Toro Rosso) incurred the first yellow of the practice with an "engine problem".
Meanwhile Sauber were working on Pascal Wehrlein's car which had electric gremlins.
Next up, a potential three-way battle for Pole this afternoon!
|
|
|2017 Mexico GP: Formula One Practice 3 Results
|POS
|NO
|DRIVER
|CAR
|TIME
|GAP
|LAPS
|1
|33
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing TAG HEUER
|1:17.113
|20
|2
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|MERCEDES
|1:17.188
|+0.075s
|23
|3
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|FERRARI
|1:17.230
|+0.117s
|21
|4
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|MERCEDES
|1:17.283
|+0.170s
|18
|5
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Red Bull Racing TAG HEUER
|1:17.361
|+0.248s
|10
|6
|7
|Kimi Raikkonen
|FERRARI
|1:17.517
|+0.404s
|27
|7
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Force India Mercedes
|1:18.040
|+0.927s
|20
|8
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Force India Mercedes
|1:18.165
|+1.052s
|18
|9
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|RENAULT
|1:18.208
|+1.095s
|21
|10
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|RENAULT
|1:18.380
|+1.267s
|21
|11
|28
|Brendon Hartley
|Toro Rosso
|1:18.602
|+1.489s
|23
|12
|19
|Felipe Massa
|WILLIAMS MERCEDES
|1:18.690
|+1.577s
|23
|13
|18
|Lance Stroll
|WILLIAMS MERCEDES
|1:19.066
|+1.953s
|20
|14
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|HAAS FERRARI
|1:19.205
|+2.092s
|19
|15
|9
|Marcus Ericsson
|SAUBER FERRARI
|1:19.331
|+2.218s
|27
|16
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|MCLAREN HONDA
|1:19.565
|+2.452s
|22
|17
|8
|Romain Grosjean
|HAAS FERRARI
|1:19.586
|+2.473s
|22
|18
|94
|Pascal Wehrlein
|SAUBER FERRARI
|1:19.826
|+2.713s
|16
|19
|2
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|MCLAREN HONDA
|1:20.030
|+2.917s
|25
|20
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Toro Rosso
|2
PaddockTalk Perspective
|
|
|
|