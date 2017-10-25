2017 Mexico GP: Formula One F1 Practice Three Results - Red Bull, Verstappen Best!

Posted by: ASkyler on Oct 28, 2017 - 12:26 PM 2017 Mexico GP: Formula One F1 Practice Three Results - Red Bull, Verstappen Best!



By Mike Sulka



Bulls still charging. Hamilton's car OK ? Max Verstappen and his No. 33 Red Bull led the final practice for the 2017 Mexico Grand Prix with a lap of 1:17.113. His teammate Daniel Ricciardo led the proceedings yesterday, but was two tenths off Verstappen's pace today, leaving him fifth.



Second on the timesheets was Lewis Hamilton and his No. 44 Mercedes with Sebastian Vettel and his No. 5 in his wake. Both drivers were a tenth off the top time. Hamilton did complain of "power issues" during the practice.



Valtteri Bottas and his No. 77 Mercedes was fourth fastest in the practice.



Pierre Gasly (Toro Rosso) incurred the first yellow of the practice with an "engine problem".



Meanwhile Sauber were working on Pascal Wehrlein's car which had electric gremlins.



Next up, a potential three-way battle for Pole this afternoon!























































2017 Mexico GP: Formula One Practice 3 Results

POS NO DRIVER CAR TIME GAP LAPS 1 33 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing TAG HEUER 1:17.113 20 2 44 Lewis Hamilton MERCEDES 1:17.188 +0.075s 23 3 5 Sebastian Vettel FERRARI 1:17.230 +0.117s 21 4 77 Valtteri Bottas MERCEDES 1:17.283 +0.170s 18 5 3 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull Racing TAG HEUER 1:17.361 +0.248s 10 6 7 Kimi Raikkonen FERRARI 1:17.517 +0.404s 27 7 11 Sergio Perez Force India Mercedes 1:18.040 +0.927s 20 8 31 Esteban Ocon Force India Mercedes 1:18.165 +1.052s 18 9 55 Carlos Sainz RENAULT 1:18.208 +1.095s 21 10 27 Nico Hulkenberg RENAULT 1:18.380 +1.267s 21 11 28 Brendon Hartley Toro Rosso 1:18.602 +1.489s 23 12 19 Felipe Massa WILLIAMS MERCEDES 1:18.690 +1.577s 23 13 18 Lance Stroll WILLIAMS MERCEDES 1:19.066 +1.953s 20 14 20 Kevin Magnussen HAAS FERRARI 1:19.205 +2.092s 19 15 9 Marcus Ericsson SAUBER FERRARI 1:19.331 +2.218s 27 16 14 Fernando Alonso MCLAREN HONDA 1:19.565 +2.452s 22 17 8 Romain Grosjean HAAS FERRARI 1:19.586 +2.473s 22 18 94 Pascal Wehrlein SAUBER FERRARI 1:19.826 +2.713s 16 19 2 Stoffel Vandoorne MCLAREN HONDA 1:20.030 +2.917s 25 20 10 Pierre Gasly Toro Rosso 2









PaddockTalk Perspective



