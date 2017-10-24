Martin On Front Row In Malaysia, Diggia Is 11th

Team Del Conca Gresini Moto3 have completed the qualifying session of The Moto3 World Championship in Malaysia, which was contested under sunny, hot and humid conditions – as expected for today’s action. The standard bearers of the team Jorge Martin and Fabio Di Giannantonio have claimed the second and eleventh positions on the starting grid, respectively, for tomorrow’s 18-lap race at the Sepang International Circuit.



Jorge Martin started QP in attack mode as he went close to the track record by setting a 2’12.457secs lap-time on the second lap, which catapulted him on top of the timesheets. The young Spaniard then chose to remain in the pit-box for the majority of the session as temperatures reached 35°C in the air, and he eventually finished in second place. Martin will start the #MalaysianGP from the middle spot of the front row.



Martin’s team mate Fabio Di Giannantonio had a similar approach to qualifying as he set his personal best lap-time on the second lap in 2’13.440secs. With no further improvement during the session, the Italian finished in 11th place – row four.



With the weather likely to play a major role again tomorrow, the race for quarter-litre class of MotoGP will get underway at 11:00 local time (GMT +8).



2nd - JORGE MARTIN #88

“I’m really pleased with how today went as I think we did a good job. I was able to lap a lot on my own and I think we have a good pace for tomorrow’s race. I hope that missing on pole position today will turn into a better result tomorrow, and I hope I’ll have fun on my Honda and that we’ll get in the mix for the win. Heat will be a problem – as usual – but we’re physically prepared, and the key will be to save the tyres in order to be competitive in the last part of the race.”



11th - FABIO DI GIANNANTONIO #21

“I’m happy with my performance, despite the overall result not being exceptional. I think I was up for a great lap in the final stages of the session, but I made a mistake in the last sector. Bit by bit I will learn how to be competitive in qualifying, but I must say that I feel good for tomorrow: there’s something to improve on the front-end of the bike but we’re ready to race!”



