|· 2017 Malaysia GP: MotoGP Qualifying Results - Turning up the heat, Pedrosa steals the show for pole at Sepang (Oct 28, 2017)
· Schumacher, Beckman, Anderson And Krawiec Lead Qualifying At NHRA Toyota Nationals (Oct 28, 2017)
· 2017 Mexico GP: Formula One F1 Practice Results - Ricciardo, Red Bull on Top! (Oct 27, 2017)
· 2017 Martinsville II: NASCAR Monster Energy - Friday Notebook (Oct 27, 2017)
· 2017 Malaysia GP: MotoGP Practice Results - Rain or shine: Dovizioso supreme in all weather at Sepang (Oct 27, 2017)
· F1 World Champion Fernando Alonso Confirmed for 2018 Rolex 24 with United Autosports (Oct 26, 2017)
· 2017 Martinsville II: NASCAR Monster Energy Weekend Preview (Oct 26, 2017)
· IMSA Launches Roku Channel, Features On Demand Race Broadcast (Oct 25, 2017)
Row 5 Start For Octo Pramac Racing Riders In The #MalaysianGP With Petrux 13th And Scott 14th On The Grid
Danilo Petrucci and Scott Redding will start from thirteenth and fourteenth position respectively on the grid of the Shell Malaysia Motorcycle Grand Prix.
|
|
After the rain of the FP2, Sepang’s Saturday gave to the last qualifying session of the "triple header" a nice sunshine that kept the circuit conditions constant.
Danilo Petrucci takes a step ahead of the dry FP1 and finishes the FP3 only one tenth of a second from the direct qualification to Q2. The italian riders is second after the first run of Q1 but during his last time attack he didn’t manage to make that small step to pass the round. Petrux ends the Q1 at one tenth of a second from second place.
Scott Redding has to contend with the influence that has debilitated him in recent days, but his feeling with his Ducati DesmosediciGP improves lap after lap, especially in Q1. The English rider fought until the last run and ended 14th, one tenth of a second behind his team mate.
13th Danilo Petrucci - 2’00.351
“I can't say I'm happy but honestly the feeling is not bad even if perhaps we have reached a good set up only at the end of the FP4. I lost the Q2 qualifying session twice for a tenth today: it could have gone better but I think I've got a good pace so that I can stay in the Top 10 tomorrow even in the dry”.
14th Scott Redding – 2’00.451
“It was tough even today for me but I'm happy about how things went. If I have to be honest when I'm on the track, I feel better but the problems come out when I’m in the garage. I am quite satisfied with this qualifying because the feeling in Q1 was positive. I hope to feel a little better tomorrow to do well in the race”.
