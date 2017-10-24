Vierge To Line Up In 14th For Malaysian GP - Gardner Ready To Fight

Tech3 Racing Team rider Xavi Vierge battled against the searing heat today in Malaysia to qualify on the 5th row of the grid for the round 17 sprint. The young Spaniard’s best lap saw him finish 0.964 back from pole position as he worked relentlessly to overcome traction issues. He aims to undertake a typical rocket start tomorrow and then finish the gruelling race inside the top ten.



Meanwhile, Remy Gardner endured a challenging time at the Sepang International circuit, but he remains fully focused for the 19-lap sprint tomorrow. Gardner’s qualifying performance left him only half a second behind his teammate in the highly competitive shootout, and he seeks to close the Malaysian Grand Prix inside the points, with the race beginning at 13:20 local time, or 06:20 in central Europe.



Xavi Vierge



Position: 14th - Time: 2'07.370 - Laps: 12



Vierge - 2017“I am a little bit disappointed with today but I’m sure we can do a good job tomorrow. This morning went well and we made some improvements on the bike from yesterday. However, when I ran with the new tyres, I crashed on my first lap because the rear pushed too hard on the front. Anyway, during qualifying, the start was positive and my initial time was not bad. I tried to improve more and more but it was just too difficult because at every corner, the back tyre pushed the front and after a handful of laps, there was no grip on the rear. I tried every lap to make a step forward but eventually, it was not possible to advance. The race is tomorrow and now we will try to find a solution so that we can fight for a top ten finish.“



Remy Gardner



Position: 25th - Time: 2'07.901 - Laps: 14



Gardner - 2017“It goes without saying that it was a really difficult qualifying. On the first exit, I just couldn't find my rhythm despite the fact that I was pushing really hard. We didn’t use new tyres straight away because in the morning session, when I ran on a fresh rear we had some front issues and we were convinced that it was due to the back wheel. Therefore, we used the old rubber for qualifying, but in the afternoon, it was hotter so there was less grip. I don’t think we made the right choice, and we struggled in the first half of the shootout. However, then, we used the new tyres and I went a lot better, although we still needed more. Someone crashed in front of me in the fourth sector whilst I was running a hot lap, and this caused me to sit up, so I lost time and a few places on the grid. It was unfortunate, but we need to carry on the work to get a better position in the future and have a solid race tomorrow.







