|· 2017 Malaysia GP: MotoGP Qualifying Results - Turning up the heat, Pedrosa steals the show for pole at Sepang (Oct 28, 2017)
· Schumacher, Beckman, Anderson And Krawiec Lead Qualifying At NHRA Toyota Nationals (Oct 28, 2017)
· 2017 Mexico GP: Formula One F1 Practice Results - Ricciardo, Red Bull on Top! (Oct 27, 2017)
· 2017 Martinsville II: NASCAR Monster Energy - Friday Notebook (Oct 27, 2017)
· 2017 Malaysia GP: MotoGP Practice Results - Rain or shine: Dovizioso supreme in all weather at Sepang (Oct 27, 2017)
· F1 World Champion Fernando Alonso Confirmed for 2018 Rolex 24 with United Autosports (Oct 26, 2017)
· 2017 Martinsville II: NASCAR Monster Energy Weekend Preview (Oct 26, 2017)
· IMSA Launches Roku Channel, Features On Demand Race Broadcast (Oct 25, 2017)
Previous Top Stories!
Dimas Improves: 'If It Rains, We Will Be Competitive'
Dimas Ekky Pratama continues to learn and improve in what is his maiden Moto2 World Championship weekend with the qualifying session of the Malaysian Grand Prix, which he contested on board Team Federal Oil Grasini Moto2’s Kalex Machine
The Indonesian rider, who was 28th at the chequered flag, showed a good progression that allowed him to better of more than second his best lap-time from yesterday and log a 2’08.451 before Saturday’s action drew to a close.
The 19-lap, penultimate race of the 2017 season will get underway at 12:20 local time (GMT +8), with Dimas hoping for wet conditions.
28th - DIMAS EKKY PRATAMA
“We improved bit by bit with the setting and the lap-time, but we still need one or two seconds to be competitive. The set-up has improved and we’re happy, but with a bit more time to understand the bike we would have been much further up. Obviously I will fight under every condition, but if it rains things would be better because we were really competitive during FP2.”
PaddockTalk Perspective
