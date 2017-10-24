Dimas Improves: 'If It Rains, We Will Be Competitive'

Dimas Ekky Pratama continues to learn and improve in what is his maiden Moto2 World Championship weekend with the qualifying session of the Malaysian Grand Prix, which he contested on board Team Federal Oil Grasini Moto2’s Kalex Machine



The Indonesian rider, who was 28th at the chequered flag, showed a good progression that allowed him to better of more than second his best lap-time from yesterday and log a 2’08.451 before Saturday’s action drew to a close.



The 19-lap, penultimate race of the 2017 season will get underway at 12:20 local time (GMT +8), with Dimas hoping for wet conditions.



28th - DIMAS EKKY PRATAMA

“We improved bit by bit with the setting and the lap-time, but we still need one or two seconds to be competitive. The set-up has improved and we’re happy, but with a bit more time to understand the bike we would have been much further up. Obviously I will fight under every condition, but if it rains things would be better because we were really competitive during FP2.”



