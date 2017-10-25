2017 Mexico GP: Formula One F1 Qualifying Results - Vettel, Ferrari On Pole!

By Mike Sulka



Ferrari surprise! Sebastian Vettel and his No. 5 Ferrari has taken the pole for the 2017 Mexico Grand Prix with a lap of 1:16.488. For Vettel, it is his fourth pole of the year, and 50th in his Formula One career. It is also, his first Pole in Mexico.



For Ferrari, it is the team's fifth Pole of the season. It is Ferrari's first Pole in Mexico since 1970.



Qualifying second on the grid was Max Verstappen and his No. 33 Red Bull who nearly pulled off a record Pole.



Lewis Hamilton and his No. 44 was third quick, and nearly a half second off the pace. Mercedes have had a substantial advantage in qualifying trim this year, this result doesn't foretell a good race.



Valtteri Bottas and his No. 77 was close to Lewis, and did a great job today.



Kimi Raikkonen was horrible. Over seven tenths behind Vettel.



Q1 Recap



The Mercedes pair of Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas would go fastest during the first runs - 1:17.518. However, Mercedes were already running on the ultrasoft Pirelli compound. Ferrari and Red Bull would stick to the supersoft compound with Max Verstappen and Sebastian Vettel staying within a tenth.



On Hamilton's second run, he would once again experience engine "cut" issues. Fernando Alonso (McLaren Honda) would be next on the radio saying "I have no power", and then he would improve his lap as the team radio stated, "We think that it has recovered". He was fifth quick in the session.



KO'd in Q1: Marcus Ericsson (Sauber), Pascal Wehrlein (Sauber), Kevin Magnussen (Haas F1), Romain Grosjean (Haas F1), Pierre Gasly (Toro Rosso). Gasly wouldn't make it to the track due to engine issues.



Q2 Recap



Hamilton would set the early pace again, with Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari) just two hundredths behind.



Brendon Hartley (Toro Rosso) would lose power, and bring out a yellow which would blow up Max Verstappen's (Red Bull) first run. The next time by, Verstappen would destroy all challengers by a half a second - 1:16.524! Ricciardo could not find any magic, running a full second off his teammates pace.



KO'd in Q2: Felipe Massa (Williams), Lance Stroll (Williams), Brendon Hartley (Toro Rosso), Fernando Alonso (McLaren Honda), Stoffel Vandoorne (McLaren Honda). Neither McLaren turned a lap.



Q3 Recap



Lewis Hamilton, Sebastian Vettel and finally Max Verstappen would take the provisional pole! A thrilling opening to the session. On the second runs, time would expire with the Pole uncertain. Hamilton would miss, but Vettel would just clip Verstappen by eight hundredths of a second.



Pole Ferrari and Vettel!



