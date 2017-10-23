|
|
|
|
|· 2017 Mexico GP: Formula One F1 Qualifying Results - Vettel, Ferrari On Pole! (Oct 28, 2017)
· 2017 Mexico GP: Formula One F1 Practice Three Results - Red Bull, Verstappen Best! (Oct 28, 2017)
· 2017 Malaysia GP: MotoGP Qualifying Results - Turning up the heat, Pedrosa steals the show for pole at Sepang (Oct 28, 2017)
· Schumacher, Beckman, Anderson And Krawiec Lead Qualifying At NHRA Toyota Nationals (Oct 28, 2017)
· 2017 Mexico GP: Formula One F1 Practice Results - Ricciardo, Red Bull on Top! (Oct 27, 2017)
· 2017 Martinsville II: NASCAR Monster Energy - Friday Notebook (Oct 27, 2017)
· 2017 Malaysia GP: MotoGP Practice Results - Rain or shine: Dovizioso supreme in all weather at Sepang (Oct 27, 2017)
· F1 World Champion Fernando Alonso Confirmed for 2018 Rolex 24 with United Autosports (Oct 26, 2017)
Previous Top Stories!
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2017 Mexico GP: Pirelli Formula One F1 Qualifying Recap
Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel set the fastest time in
qualifying at Mexico City with the ultrasoft tyre, beating last year’s pole by more than two
seconds and taking his 50th career pole at the same time.
Ferrari and Red Bull were the only teams to get through Q1 with the supersoft tyre only
(having nominated fewer sets of the ultrasoft than Mercedes). From Q2 onwards, only
the ultrasoft was used (except for McLaren’s Stoffel Vandoorne, who used supersoft).
Qualifying took place in ambient temperatures peaking at 24 degrees centigrade and 44
degrees on track. Similar conditions are expected for the race tomorrow, where one pit
stop is the most likely strategy if degradation remains low.
A different tyre strategy was evident also from McLaren’s Fernando Alonso in qualifying,
who elected not to take part in Q2 to save tyres for the race despite an impressive Q1,
following a grid penalty that will put him towards the back tomorrow.
MARIO ISOLA - HEAD OF CAR RACING
“Although the track had improved since yesterday, grip levels were still generally quite
low – with the lack of downforce in the thin air at altitude here – leading to most drivers
using ultrasoft to gain the most mechanical grip throughout qualifying. With tyre warm-up
being crucial here, we sometimes saw the best performance coming after one or two
flying laps in qualifying. With degradation expected to remain low, a one-stopper would
appear to be the most likely strategy for the race tomorrow.”
|
|
PaddockTalk Perspective
|
|
|
|