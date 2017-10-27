F1, Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar, MotoGP, Le Mans, And More!


· 2017 Martinsville II: NASCAR Monster Energy - Saturday Notebook (Oct 28, 2017)
· 2017 Martinsville: NASCAR Truck Race Results - Bold outside pass sends Noah Gragson to Victory Lane (Oct 28, 2017)
· 2017 Mexico GP: Formula One F1 Qualifying Results - Vettel, Ferrari On Pole! (Oct 28, 2017)
· 2017 Mexico GP: Formula One F1 Practice Three Results - Red Bull, Verstappen Best! (Oct 28, 2017)
· 2017 Malaysia GP: MotoGP Qualifying Results - Turning up the heat, Pedrosa steals the show for pole at Sepang (Oct 28, 2017)
· Schumacher, Beckman, Anderson And Krawiec Lead Qualifying At NHRA Toyota Nationals (Oct 28, 2017)
· 2017 Mexico GP: Formula One F1 Practice Results - Ricciardo, Red Bull on Top! (Oct 27, 2017)
· 2017 Martinsville II: NASCAR Monster Energy - Friday Notebook (Oct 27, 2017)

· 2017 F1: Kvyat in running for Williams seat ? (Oct 26, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Binotto to replace Arrivabene as Ferrari boss ? (Oct 21, 2017)
· 2017 F1: McLaren could announce Alonso deal on Thursday ? (Oct 18, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Kvyat's F1 return could be one-off ? (Oct 17, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Sponsor to switch F1 teams with Sainz ? (Oct 17, 2017)
2017 F1: Wolff says Ecclestone Ferrari collusion claims 'nonsense'
Posted by: Admin on Oct 29, 2017 - 05:59 AM
Formula 1 News
2017 F1: Wolff says Ecclestone Ferrari collusion claims 'nonsense'


Toto Wolff has described as "nonsense" claims that Bernie Ecclestone, the FIA and Mercedes have helped Ferrari to be more competitive.

The claims were made this week by none other than former F1 supremo Ecclestone himself, who said all parties benefit from a Ferrari team that is at the front.

 

Christian Horner, the Red Bull team boss, called it the "usual Bernie thinking".

"It's very clear that there's a very tight relationship between Ferrari and Mercedes," he said. "The way they operate in meetings, one won't lift the hand without the other one being in agreement these days.

"As for whether one has one has helped the other, I'd be surprised," added Horner.

Wolff, though, called the comments a usual Ecclestone-brand "hand grenade".

"Bernie is the only person who can throw a hand grenade from the other side of the world which lands in the paddock and explodes. I love his stories!" he said.

"I miss him stirring up meetings in this way but of course it's completely nonsense," the Mercedes team boss told Bild am Sonntag newspaper.



