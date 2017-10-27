F1, Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar, MotoGP, Le Mans, And More!


Top News!

Rumors Edition!

Top Stories
· 2017 Martinsville II: NASCAR Monster Energy - Saturday Notebook (Oct 28, 2017)
· 2017 Martinsville: NASCAR Truck Race Results - Bold outside pass sends Noah Gragson to Victory Lane (Oct 28, 2017)
· 2017 Mexico GP: Formula One F1 Qualifying Results - Vettel, Ferrari On Pole! (Oct 28, 2017)
· 2017 Mexico GP: Formula One F1 Practice Three Results - Red Bull, Verstappen Best! (Oct 28, 2017)
· 2017 Malaysia GP: MotoGP Qualifying Results - Turning up the heat, Pedrosa steals the show for pole at Sepang (Oct 28, 2017)
· Schumacher, Beckman, Anderson And Krawiec Lead Qualifying At NHRA Toyota Nationals (Oct 28, 2017)
· 2017 Mexico GP: Formula One F1 Practice Results - Ricciardo, Red Bull on Top! (Oct 27, 2017)
· 2017 Martinsville II: NASCAR Monster Energy - Friday Notebook (Oct 27, 2017)

Previous Top Stories!

Hot Rumors!
· 2017 F1: Kvyat in running for Williams seat ? (Oct 26, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Binotto to replace Arrivabene as Ferrari boss ? (Oct 21, 2017)
· 2017 F1: McLaren could announce Alonso deal on Thursday ? (Oct 18, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Kvyat's F1 return could be one-off ? (Oct 17, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Sponsor to switch F1 teams with Sainz ? (Oct 17, 2017)
More Rumors!
2017 F1: Force India would release Ocon to Mercedes
Posted by: Admin on Oct 29, 2017 - 05:58 AM
Formula 1 News
2017 F1: Force India would release Ocon to Mercedes


Force India has acknowledged it may lose Esteban Ocon after 2018.

The impressive young Frenchman is staying alongside Sergio Perez next year, but he also remains part of the Mercedes driver programme.

 

And with Valtteri Bottas having struggled at times in the second part of 2017, Mercedes could be looking to replace the Finn for 2019.

Asked what would happen if Mercedes come knocking for Ocon late next year, Force India sporting boss Otmar Szafnauer said: "We would release Esteban.

"He is a Mercedes driver," he told Auto Motor und Sport.

"Mercedes has financed his career and therefore they have a certain right to him. We would not want to deny him the chance to race in a top team for the world championship."

Until then, Force India is happy with its drivers but planning to add a regular third driver to the team for 2018, with a view to potentially replacing Ocon the year after.

"We did it successfully with Hulkenberg, di Resta and Liuzzi," Szafnauer said, amid rumours Daniil Kvyat could suddenly be a candidate to be the Force India reserve.

"They all became regular drivers after a testing year," he added.



PaddockTalk Perspective


Also in Formula 1 News:

 
Related links
· F1 Edition
· PaddockTalk Top News
· F1 Rumors
· More about Formula 1 News

Most read story in Formula 1 News:
Renault engine deal for Toro Rosso to be announced

Home :: About :: Social :: Contact :: Archives :: Video :: Submit :: _ 


All logos and trademarks in this site are property of their respective owner.
The comments are property of their posters, all the rest (c) 2003-2015 by PaddockTalk.com.
Contact E-mail: [email protected]
Privacy