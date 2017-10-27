F1, Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar, MotoGP, Le Mans, And More!


2017 Mexico GP: Formula One F1 Starting Line-Up & Race Preview
Posted by: ASkyler on Oct 29, 2017 - 10:44 AM
Formula 1 News
2017 Mexico GP: Formula One F1 Starting Line-Up & Race Preview


By Mike Sulka

The Formula One F1 series has been racing at the Autodrómo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico City, Mexico since 1963 when Jimmy Clark won in a Lotus 25 Climax. In all 17 Grand Prix have been run in Mexico. Clark won the first Grand Prix by 101 seconds. Fourth place finisher finished one lap down, with fifth place and back finishing at least three laps down. Today's Formula One F1 audience wouldn't stand for such dominance.

The track is a 4.304 km 17-turn road circuit that has a series of turns (13-15) running through an old baseball stadium. The tricky tarmac is three years old and has been slippery all weekend.

Today's race will be the third Formula One event run in Mexico since 1992 when Nigel Mansell won in a Williams. The event is 71 laps long and with a dry day expected - though rain threatens.

Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari) will start from Pole, but has just one wins from Pole this season in three previous tries. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) has started second once this season and finished 19th (Singapore).

As for the Mercedes pair starting on Row Two, Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas, Hamilton has a win at Mexico City (2016).

As for our pick for the win, we'll go with Verstappen. He's been been driving great since re-signing with Red Bull for the next three years.

Should Verstappen fail, we'd suggest Vettel will hold on for victory.

Enjoy Formula One F1 in Mexico, it should be an outstanding day!

 





























2017 Mexico GP: Formula One Starting Grid
POSNODRIVERCARTIME
15Sebastian VettelFERRARI1:16.488
233Max VerstappenRed Bull Racing TAG HEUER1:16.574
344Lewis HamiltonMERCEDES1:16.934
477Valtteri BottasMERCEDES1:16.958
57Kimi RaikkonenFERRARI1:17.238
631Esteban OconForce India Mercedes1:17.437
73Daniel RicciardoRed Bull Racing TAG HEUER1:17.447
827Nico HulkenbergRENAULT1:17.466
955Carlos SainzRENAULT1:17.794
1011Sergio PerezForce India Mercedes1:17.807
1119Felipe MassaWILLIAMS MERCEDES1:18.099
1218Lance StrollWILLIAMS MERCEDES1:19.159
1328Brendon HartleyToro Rosso
149Marcus EricssonSAUBER FERRARI1:19.176
1594Pascal WehrleinSAUBER FERRARI1:19.333
1620Kevin MagnussenHAAS FERRARI1:19.443
178Romain GrosjeanHAAS FERRARI1:19.473
1814Fernando AlonsoMCLAREN HONDA
192Stoffel VandoorneMCLAREN HONDA
2010Pierre GaslyToro Rosso

Note - penalised for use of additional power unit elements: Vandoorne 35 places, Alonso 20 places, Gasly 15 places.






