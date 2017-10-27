2017 Mexico GP: Formula One F1 Starting Line-Up & Race Preview

Posted by: ASkyler on Oct 29, 2017 - 10:44 AM 2017 Mexico GP: Formula One F1 Starting Line-Up & Race Preview



By Mike Sulka



The Formula One F1 series has been racing at the Autodrómo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico City, Mexico since 1963 when Jimmy Clark won in a Lotus 25 Climax. In all 17 Grand Prix have been run in Mexico. Clark won the first Grand Prix by 101 seconds. Fourth place finisher finished one lap down, with fifth place and back finishing at least three laps down. Today's Formula One F1 audience wouldn't stand for such dominance.



The track is a 4.304 km 17-turn road circuit that has a series of turns (13-15) running through an old baseball stadium. The tricky tarmac is three years old and has been slippery all weekend.



Today's race will be the third Formula One event run in Mexico since 1992 when Nigel Mansell won in a Williams. The event is 71 laps long and with a dry day expected - though rain threatens.



Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari) will start from Pole, but has just one wins from Pole this season in three previous tries. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) has started second once this season and finished 19th (Singapore).



As for the Mercedes pair starting on Row Two, Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas, Hamilton has a win at Mexico City (2016).



As for our pick for the win, we'll go with Verstappen. He's been been driving great since re-signing with Red Bull for the next three years.



Should Verstappen fail, we'd suggest Vettel will hold on for victory.



Enjoy Formula One F1 in Mexico, it should be an outstanding day!

































































2017 Mexico GP: Formula One Starting Grid

POS NO DRIVER CAR TIME 1 5 Sebastian Vettel FERRARI 1:16.488 2 33 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing TAG HEUER 1:16.574 3 44 Lewis Hamilton MERCEDES 1:16.934 4 77 Valtteri Bottas MERCEDES 1:16.958 5 7 Kimi Raikkonen FERRARI 1:17.238 6 31 Esteban Ocon Force India Mercedes 1:17.437 7 3 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull Racing TAG HEUER 1:17.447 8 27 Nico Hulkenberg RENAULT 1:17.466 9 55 Carlos Sainz RENAULT 1:17.794 10 11 Sergio Perez Force India Mercedes 1:17.807 11 19 Felipe Massa WILLIAMS MERCEDES 1:18.099 12 18 Lance Stroll WILLIAMS MERCEDES 1:19.159 13 28 Brendon Hartley Toro Rosso 14 9 Marcus Ericsson SAUBER FERRARI 1:19.176 15 94 Pascal Wehrlein SAUBER FERRARI 1:19.333 16 20 Kevin Magnussen HAAS FERRARI 1:19.443 17 8 Romain Grosjean HAAS FERRARI 1:19.473 18 14 Fernando Alonso MCLAREN HONDA 19 2 Stoffel Vandoorne MCLAREN HONDA 20 10 Pierre Gasly Toro Rosso

Note - penalised for use of additional power unit elements: Vandoorne 35 places, Alonso 20 places, Gasly 15 places.













PaddockTalk Perspective



