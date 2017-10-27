|
|
|
|
|· Schumacher, Beckman, Anderson And Krawiec Clench No 1 Qualifying Positions At NHRA Toyota Nationals (Oct 29, 2017)
· 2017 Martinsville II: NASCAR Monster Energy - Saturday Notebook (Oct 28, 2017)
· 2017 Martinsville: NASCAR Truck Race Results - Bold outside pass sends Noah Gragson to Victory Lane (Oct 28, 2017)
· 2017 Mexico GP: Formula One F1 Qualifying Results - Vettel, Ferrari On Pole! (Oct 28, 2017)
· 2017 Mexico GP: Formula One F1 Practice Three Results - Red Bull, Verstappen Best! (Oct 28, 2017)
· 2017 Malaysia GP: MotoGP Qualifying Results - Turning up the heat, Pedrosa steals the show for pole at Sepang (Oct 28, 2017)
· Schumacher, Beckman, Anderson And Krawiec Lead Qualifying At NHRA Toyota Nationals (Oct 28, 2017)
· 2017 Mexico GP: Formula One F1 Practice Results - Ricciardo, Red Bull on Top! (Oct 27, 2017)
Previous Top Stories!
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2017 Mexico GP: Formula One F1 Starting Line-Up & Race Preview
By Mike Sulka
The Formula One F1 series has been racing at the Autodrómo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico City, Mexico since 1963 when Jimmy Clark won in a Lotus 25 Climax. In all 17 Grand Prix have been run in Mexico. Clark won the first Grand Prix by 101 seconds. Fourth place finisher finished one lap down, with fifth place and back finishing at least three laps down. Today's Formula One F1 audience wouldn't stand for such dominance.
The track is a 4.304 km 17-turn road circuit that has a series of turns (13-15) running through an old baseball stadium. The tricky tarmac is three years old and has been slippery all weekend.
Today's race will be the third Formula One event run in Mexico since 1992 when Nigel Mansell won in a Williams. The event is 71 laps long and with a dry day expected - though rain threatens.
Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari) will start from Pole, but has just one wins from Pole this season in three previous tries. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) has started second once this season and finished 19th (Singapore).
As for the Mercedes pair starting on Row Two, Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas, Hamilton has a win at Mexico City (2016).
As for our pick for the win, we'll go with Verstappen. He's been been driving great since re-signing with Red Bull for the next three years.
Should Verstappen fail, we'd suggest Vettel will hold on for victory.
Enjoy Formula One F1 in Mexico, it should be an outstanding day!
|
|
|2017 Mexico GP: Formula One Starting Grid
|POS
|NO
|DRIVER
|CAR
|TIME
|1
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|FERRARI
|1:16.488
|2
|33
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing TAG HEUER
|1:16.574
|3
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|MERCEDES
|1:16.934
|4
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|MERCEDES
|1:16.958
|5
|7
|Kimi Raikkonen
|FERRARI
|1:17.238
|6
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Force India Mercedes
|1:17.437
|7
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Red Bull Racing TAG HEUER
|1:17.447
|8
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|RENAULT
|1:17.466
|9
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|RENAULT
|1:17.794
|10
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Force India Mercedes
|1:17.807
|11
|19
|Felipe Massa
|WILLIAMS MERCEDES
|1:18.099
|12
|18
|Lance Stroll
|WILLIAMS MERCEDES
|1:19.159
|13
|28
|Brendon Hartley
|Toro Rosso
|14
|9
|Marcus Ericsson
|SAUBER FERRARI
|1:19.176
|15
|94
|Pascal Wehrlein
|SAUBER FERRARI
|1:19.333
|16
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|HAAS FERRARI
|1:19.443
|17
|8
|Romain Grosjean
|HAAS FERRARI
|1:19.473
|18
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|MCLAREN HONDA
|19
|2
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|MCLAREN HONDA
|20
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Toro Rosso
Note - penalised for use of additional power unit elements: Vandoorne 35 places, Alonso 20 places, Gasly 15 places.
PaddockTalk Perspective
|
|
|
|