2017 Mexico GP: Formula One F1 Race Results - Verstappen, Red Bull Win!

Posted by: ASkyler on Oct 29, 2017 - 04:39 PM 2017 Mexico GP: Formula One F1 Race Results - Verstappen, Red Bull Win!



By Mike Sulka



Turn One, Lap One. 4 for 44. Max Verstappen and his No. 33 Red Bull drove a great race to win the Formula One F1 2017 Mexico Grand Prix in Mexico City, Mexico. For Verstappen, it is his second win of the 2017 season, and third of his Formula One F1 career.



For Red Bull, it is the team's third win of the 2017 season.



The Finn - Valtteri Bottas - would finish second in his No. 77 Mercedes. For Bottas, it is his 11th podium of the year, and 20th of this career. Overall, it was a quiet day where Bottas maximized his position based on the Turn One incidents.



The other Finn - Kimi Raikkonen (Ferrari) - would finish on the final step of the podium.



Sebastian Vettel and his No. 5 Ferrari would have two incidents in the span of a hundred yards. He would first damage his nose on the right rear of Verstappen, and then on the right rear of Lewis Hamilton. Vettel would fall back to 18th, and charge all the way back to 4th. In the end, it was another not enough performance - For Ferrari and Vettel - in a season filled with not enough performances.



Esteban Ocon (Force India) would finish fifth.



The end result would be Lewis Hamilton and his No. 44 Mercedes finishing 9th and keeping enough of a points margin to be crowned the driver's champion at the end of the season. When crowned by the FIA, Hamilton will have four drivers championships.



Recap



Only Romain Grosjean (Haas F1) and Fernando Alonso (McLaren Honda) would start on the supersoft (red) Pirelli compound.



Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari) would get an OK start from Pole, but Max Verstappen (Red Bull) and Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) would pull along side entering Turn One. There would be contact between Vettel and Verstappen, then Vettel would clip Hamilton's right rear. The end result would be Vettel needing a new nose, and Hamilton with a punctured right rear. Both drivers would pit and take on the soft (yellow) Pirelli tyre.



Advantage: Verstappen.



Lap 2, Verstappen would lead - saying "simply, simply, lovely" - followed by Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes), Esteban Ocon (Force India), Nico Hulkenberg (Renault), and Sergio Perez (Force India).



Eight laps later, Hamilton would ask, "Did Vettel hit me deliberately ?" Let the conspiracies begin!



The FIA Stewards would consider the incident for a full minute, and declare "no investigation necessary".



Daniel Ricciardo (Red Bull) would retire early due to and engine issue.



On Lap 13, Felipe Massa (Williams) would try to drive Vettel off the track. He would succeed, but Vettel would still get past.



Nico Hulkenberg (Renault) would be warned on Lap 26 - "The car is not safe" by his pitwall to "exit over the nose of the car." An issue in the KERS system - shorting out ?



On Lap 33, Brendon Hartley (Toro Rosso) would be the next Renault to retire causing a Virtual Safety Car period. The leads would stop with Vettel also stopping and changing to ultrasoft tyres. Vettel would return to the track in eighth.



After the stops, Verstappen would lead by 9.5 seconds over Bottas, Raikkonen (33 seconds back), Ocon, and Stroll.



While Vettel and Hamilton would move up through the field, not much else would change.



Max Verstappen put in the drive of the day! While he didn't have to run through the field, he fought for the win at Turn One.



Great drive Max!



Next up, the Formula One F1 series will race at the 2017 Brazilian Grand Prix in two weeks.























































2017 Mexico GP: Formula One Race Results

POS NO DRIVER CAR LAPS TIME/RETIRED PTS 1 33 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing TAG HEUER 71 1:36:26.552 25 2 77 Valtteri Bottas MERCEDES 71 +19.678s 18 3 7 Kimi Raikkonen FERRARI 71 +54.007s 15 4 5 Sebastian Vettel FERRARI 71 +70.078s 12 5 31 Esteban Ocon Force India Mercedes 70 +1 LAP 10 6 18 Lance Stroll WILLIAMS MERCEDES 70 +1 LAP 8 7 11 Sergio Perez Force India Mercedes 70 +1 LAP 6 8 20 Kevin Magnussen HAAS FERRARI 70 +1 LAP 4 9 44 Lewis Hamilton MERCEDES 70 +1 LAP 2 10 14 Fernando Alonso MCLAREN HONDA 70 +1 LAP 1 11 19 Felipe Massa WILLIAMS MERCEDES 70 +1 LAP 0 12 2 Stoffel Vandoorne MCLAREN HONDA 70 +1 LAP 0 13 10 Pierre Gasly Toro Rosso 70 +1 LAP 0 14 94 Pascal Wehrlein SAUBER FERRARI 69 +2 LAPS 0 15 8 Romain Grosjean HAAS FERRARI 69 +2 LAPS 0 NC 55 Carlos Sainz RENAULT 59 DNF 0 NC 9 Marcus Ericsson SAUBER FERRARI 55 DNF 0 NC 28 Brendon Hartley Toro Rosso 30 DNF 0 NC 27 Nico Hulkenberg RENAULT 24 DNF 0 NC 3 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull Racing TAG HEUER 5 DNF 0

* Provisional results







PaddockTalk Perspective



