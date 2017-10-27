F1, Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar, MotoGP, Le Mans, And More!


Top News!

Rumors Edition!

Top Stories
· 2017 Mexico GP: Formula One F1 Race Results - Verstappen, Red Bull Win! (Oct 29, 2017)
· 2017 Mexico GP: Formula One F1 Starting Line-Up & Race Preview (Oct 29, 2017)
· Schumacher, Beckman, Anderson And Krawiec Clench No 1 Qualifying Positions At NHRA Toyota Nationals (Oct 29, 2017)
· 2017 Martinsville II: NASCAR Monster Energy - Saturday Notebook (Oct 28, 2017)
· 2017 Martinsville: NASCAR Truck Race Results - Bold outside pass sends Noah Gragson to Victory Lane (Oct 28, 2017)
· 2017 Mexico GP: Formula One F1 Qualifying Results - Vettel, Ferrari On Pole! (Oct 28, 2017)
· 2017 Mexico GP: Formula One F1 Practice Three Results - Red Bull, Verstappen Best! (Oct 28, 2017)
· 2017 Malaysia GP: MotoGP Qualifying Results - Turning up the heat, Pedrosa steals the show for pole at Sepang (Oct 28, 2017)

Previous Top Stories!

Hot Rumors!
· 2017 F1: Kvyat in running for Williams seat ? (Oct 26, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Binotto to replace Arrivabene as Ferrari boss ? (Oct 21, 2017)
· 2017 F1: McLaren could announce Alonso deal on Thursday ? (Oct 18, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Kvyat's F1 return could be one-off ? (Oct 17, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Sponsor to switch F1 teams with Sainz ? (Oct 17, 2017)
More Rumors!
2017 Mexico GP: Formula One F1 Race Results - Verstappen, Red Bull Win!
Posted by: ASkyler on Oct 29, 2017 - 04:39 PM
Formula 1 News
2017 Mexico GP: Formula One F1 Race Results - Verstappen, Red Bull Win!


By Mike Sulka

Turn One, Lap One. 4 for 44. Max Verstappen and his No. 33 Red Bull drove a great race to win the Formula One F1 2017 Mexico Grand Prix in Mexico City, Mexico. For Verstappen, it is his second win of the 2017 season, and third of his Formula One F1 career.

For Red Bull, it is the team's third win of the 2017 season.

The Finn - Valtteri Bottas - would finish second in his No. 77 Mercedes. For Bottas, it is his 11th podium of the year, and 20th of this career. Overall, it was a quiet day where Bottas maximized his position based on the Turn One incidents.

The other Finn - Kimi Raikkonen (Ferrari) - would finish on the final step of the podium.

Sebastian Vettel and his No. 5 Ferrari would have two incidents in the span of a hundred yards. He would first damage his nose on the right rear of Verstappen, and then on the right rear of Lewis Hamilton. Vettel would fall back to 18th, and charge all the way back to 4th. In the end, it was another not enough performance - For Ferrari and Vettel - in a season filled with not enough performances.

Esteban Ocon (Force India) would finish fifth.

The end result would be Lewis Hamilton and his No. 44 Mercedes finishing 9th and keeping enough of a points margin to be crowned the driver's champion at the end of the season. When crowned by the FIA, Hamilton will have four drivers championships.

Recap

Only Romain Grosjean (Haas F1) and Fernando Alonso (McLaren Honda) would start on the supersoft (red) Pirelli compound.

Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari) would get an OK start from Pole, but Max Verstappen (Red Bull) and Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) would pull along side entering Turn One. There would be contact between Vettel and Verstappen, then Vettel would clip Hamilton's right rear. The end result would be Vettel needing a new nose, and Hamilton with a punctured right rear. Both drivers would pit and take on the soft (yellow) Pirelli tyre.

Advantage: Verstappen.

Lap 2, Verstappen would lead - saying "simply, simply, lovely" - followed by Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes), Esteban Ocon (Force India), Nico Hulkenberg (Renault), and Sergio Perez (Force India).

Eight laps later, Hamilton would ask, "Did Vettel hit me deliberately ?" Let the conspiracies begin!

The FIA Stewards would consider the incident for a full minute, and declare "no investigation necessary".

Daniel Ricciardo (Red Bull) would retire early due to and engine issue.

On Lap 13, Felipe Massa (Williams) would try to drive Vettel off the track. He would succeed, but Vettel would still get past.

Nico Hulkenberg (Renault) would be warned on Lap 26 - "The car is not safe" by his pitwall to "exit over the nose of the car." An issue in the KERS system - shorting out ?

On Lap 33, Brendon Hartley (Toro Rosso) would be the next Renault to retire causing a Virtual Safety Car period. The leads would stop with Vettel also stopping and changing to ultrasoft tyres. Vettel would return to the track in eighth.

After the stops, Verstappen would lead by 9.5 seconds over Bottas, Raikkonen (33 seconds back), Ocon, and Stroll.

While Vettel and Hamilton would move up through the field, not much else would change.

Max Verstappen put in the drive of the day! While he didn't have to run through the field, he fought for the win at Turn One.

Great drive Max!

Next up, the Formula One F1 series will race at the 2017 Brazilian Grand Prix in two weeks.

 


























2017 Mexico GP: Formula One Race Results
POSNODRIVERCARLAPSTIME/RETIREDPTS
133Max VerstappenRed Bull Racing TAG HEUER711:36:26.55225
277Valtteri BottasMERCEDES71+19.678s18
37Kimi RaikkonenFERRARI71+54.007s15
45Sebastian VettelFERRARI71+70.078s12
531Esteban OconForce India Mercedes70+1 LAP10
618Lance StrollWILLIAMS MERCEDES70+1 LAP8
711Sergio PerezForce India Mercedes70+1 LAP6
820Kevin MagnussenHAAS FERRARI70+1 LAP4
944Lewis HamiltonMERCEDES70+1 LAP2
1014Fernando AlonsoMCLAREN HONDA70+1 LAP1
1119Felipe MassaWILLIAMS MERCEDES70+1 LAP0
122Stoffel VandoorneMCLAREN HONDA70+1 LAP0
1310Pierre GaslyToro Rosso70+1 LAP0
1494Pascal WehrleinSAUBER FERRARI69+2 LAPS0
158Romain GrosjeanHAAS FERRARI69+2 LAPS0
NC55Carlos SainzRENAULT59DNF0
NC9Marcus EricssonSAUBER FERRARI55DNF0
NC28Brendon HartleyToro Rosso30DNF0
NC27Nico HulkenbergRENAULT24DNF0
NC3Daniel RicciardoRed Bull Racing TAG HEUER5DNF0

* Provisional results



PaddockTalk Perspective


Also in Formula 1 News:

 
Related links
· F1 Edition
· PaddockTalk Top News
· F1 Rumors
· More about Formula 1 News

Most read story in Formula 1 News:
Renault engine deal for Toro Rosso to be announced

Home :: About :: Social :: Contact :: Archives :: Video :: Submit :: _ 


All logos and trademarks in this site are property of their respective owner.
The comments are property of their posters, all the rest (c) 2003-2015 by PaddockTalk.com.
Contact E-mail: [email protected]
Privacy