2017 F1: Hulkenberg has 'no problem' with fast teammate Sainz
Posted by: Admin on Oct 29, 2017 - 08:51 PM
Formula 1 News
2017 F1: Hulkenberg has 'no problem' with fast teammate Sainz


Nico Hulkenberg insists the arrival of his new teammate Carlos Sainz poses him "no problem".

Although the German had a less than smooth weekend in Austin, some believe Hulkenberg was outperformed by Sainz as the Spaniard made his Renault debut a week ago.

 

When asked how his first weekend alongside Sainz went, Hulkenberg answered in Mexico: "Well enough.

"He quickly got used to the team and was immediately able to show good speed."

But when asked if he likes the idea of having a more competitive teammate, after spending most of 2017 alongside Jolyon Palmer, Hulkenberg answered: "Well, it's good.

"No problem.

"As I said, Carlos almost immediately was able to show good speed and he's not only quick but he works a lot -- which is good for us.

"The team always wins when both drivers help the team to move forward," he added.



