Nico Hulkenberg insists the arrival of his new teammate Carlos Sainz poses him "no problem". Although the German had a less than smooth weekend in Austin, some believe Hulkenberg was outperformed by Sainz as the Spaniard made his Renault debut a week ago.



When asked how his first weekend alongside Sainz went, Hulkenberg answered in Mexico: "Well enough. "He quickly got used to the team and was immediately able to show good speed." But when asked if he likes the idea of having a more competitive teammate, after spending most of 2017 alongside Jolyon Palmer, Hulkenberg answered: "Well, it's good. "No problem. "As I said, Carlos almost immediately was able to show good speed and he's not only quick but he works a lot -- which is good for us. "The team always wins when both drivers help the team to move forward," he added.



