When asked how his first weekend alongside Sainz went, Hulkenberg answered in Mexico: "Well enough.
"He quickly got used to the team and was immediately able to show good speed."
But when asked if he likes the idea of having a more competitive teammate, after spending most of 2017 alongside Jolyon Palmer, Hulkenberg answered: "Well, it's good.
"No problem.
"As I said, Carlos almost immediately was able to show good speed and he's not only quick but he works a lot -- which is good for us.
"The team always wins when both drivers help the team to move forward," he added.
PaddockTalk Perspective