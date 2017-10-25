2017 Martinsville II: Richard Childress Racing NASCAR Monster Energy Race Recap

Austin Dillon and the Dow Racing Team Earn 13th-Place Finish at Martinsville Speedway after Starting at the Rear



"We started at the rear of the field after changing our brakes after qualifying, so I am really proud of the way the entire Dow Racing team came together during the race to help get the No. 3 up near the front. We made it to as high as third during the race at one point. The handling of our car was pretty good today, but there are just a few things we still need to work through in order to lead laps and contend for wins."



- Austin Dillon



Paul Menard Earns Top-20 Finish in Libman/Menards Chevrolet at Martinsville Speedway



"This team didn't quit at all today. We had to start at the rear for unapproved adjustments after qualifying, worked our way forward and got damage to the nose early in the race. When we pitted to fix the nose we had to come from the back again. The guys on pit road had solid stops all day and we fought our way back to the top 20 and somehow avoided that big wreck at the end."





- Paul Menard



Solid Late Race Restarts Propel Ryan Newman and No. 31 Caterpillar Chevrolet to 14th-place finish



"At times this weekend we showed some good speed but we definitely struggled a little finding the right balance with the changing track conditions. Our pit crew guys did a great job giving me the fastest stops possible but some of the long runs we got stretched out and weren't able to hold our track position. Luckily at the end we got a couple of caution flags and we were able to gain some positioning on the restarts. I knew I had to be aggressive and we were able to pick up quite a few spots."



- Ryan Newman





