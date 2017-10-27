Pull&Bear Aspar Team MotoGP - 17 Malaysian GP - Race

Posted by: newsla on Oct 30, 2017 - 06:11 AM Pull&Bear Aspar Team MotoGP - 17 Malaysian GP - Race



Andrea Dovizioso achieved the virtually impossible today to keep the MotoGP World Championship alive until the final round at Valencia. The Ducati rider arrived in Malaysia with a 33-point deficit and needed to reduce that to less than 25 in order to stay in the hunt at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo in two weeks' time. The Italian took victory in a wet race at Sepang, just ahead of his team-mate Jorge Lorenzo, with Johann Zarco taking the final podium spot from Marc Márquez, allowing Dovizioso to take a 12-point bite out of his advantage and head to Valencia 21 points behind.



Álvaro Bautista finished just outside the top ten in Malaysia after taking a gamble on a soft rear tyre that backfired in the latter stages. The Pull&Bear Aspar rider made up positions in the early stages of the race and was up to ninth place at one point, but as the track slowly dried he was unable to maintain his pace and lost a couple of positions. Karel Abraham started from the penultimate position on the grid but within eight laps he was up into the points, until an unfortunate crash denied him the opportunity to finish the flyaway races on a high.



11th Álvaro Bautista: “This is not the result we would have liked. We started well on Friday, had some problems yesterday and today in the wet I felt good at the start on the soft rear but from half distance the track was drying and I struggled. It was a gamble and if it was wetter it would have paid off. I was making up positions until the tyre finally gave up. At least I went better than usual in the wet and the feeling was better. Now we have to look towards Valencia and try to finish the season in a good way.”



Karel Abraham (DNF):“I didn't want a wet race but it's what we got. Warm up was really good because I did my best ever lap here but then it started to rain. I settled myself and felt comfortable, I had one big moment when I lost the rear but didn't crash, and then a couple of laps later I lost the front and crashed with the bike completely upright. Maybe I used too much brake but it's hard to understand how you can lose the front like that. I can do a fast lap in the wet but it seems I can't do twenty so it's something I need to work on with my crew during the winter. It's a shame because I was catching Viñales and he finished ninth so I don't know if I could have kept his pace later on but I felt comfortable at that point. The crash was a surprise and it's a shame because we lost a bunch of points we could have had from here."



PaddockTalk Perspective



