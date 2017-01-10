F1, Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar, MotoGP, Le Mans, And More!


Top News!

Rumors Edition!

Top Stories
· Elliott-Hamlin dust-up all a matter of perspective (Oct 30, 2017)
· 2017 Martinsville II: NASCAR Monster Energy - Sunday Notebook (Oct 30, 2017)
· McMillen, Hagan, Anderson And Krawiec Are Victorious At NHRA Toyota Nationals (Oct 30, 2017)
· 2017 Martinsville II: NASCAR Monster Energy Race Results - Kyle Busch wins wild race (Oct 29, 2017)
· 2017 Mexico GP: Formula One F1 Race Results - Verstappen, Red Bull Win! (Oct 29, 2017)
· 2017 Mexico GP: Formula One F1 Starting Line-Up & Race Preview (Oct 29, 2017)
· Schumacher, Beckman, Anderson And Krawiec Clench No 1 Qualifying Positions At NHRA Toyota Nationals (Oct 29, 2017)
· 2017 Martinsville II: NASCAR Monster Energy - Saturday Notebook (Oct 28, 2017)

Previous Top Stories!

Hot Rumors!
· 2017 F1: Kvyat in running for Williams seat ? (Oct 26, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Binotto to replace Arrivabene as Ferrari boss ? (Oct 21, 2017)
· 2017 F1: McLaren could announce Alonso deal on Thursday ? (Oct 18, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Kvyat's F1 return could be one-off ? (Oct 17, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Sponsor to switch F1 teams with Sainz ? (Oct 17, 2017)
More Rumors!
2017 NHRA: Goodyear, NHRA Pro Mod Title
Posted by: newsla on Oct 30, 2017 - 07:14 PM
NHRA
2017 NHRA: Goodyear, NHRA Pro Mod Title


Troy Coughlin Jr. won his third NHRA J&A Services Pro Mod championship Sunday, taking the title on Goodyear tires in a class where competition is open among tiremakers.

 
“The butterflies, the nervousness at the start of the day, it was pretty emotional,” Coughlin said. “Anytime you have a chance to win a championship is pretty amazing.”

Coughlin qualified fifth out of 26 entries and clinched the championship when he advanced to the semi-final round during eliminations Sunday. Shane Molinari, who also races on Goodyear tires, was the top qualifier.

Coughlin said, “This class is getting tougher and tougher,” and Goodyear’s Todd Rogers agreed.

“Congratulations to Troy and his team,” Rogers said. “They have been great partners all season long in a very competitive class.”

Six of the top ten Pro Mod point-getters raced on Goodyear tires in 2017. They were Coughlin, Molinari, Jonathan Gray, Steven Whiteley, Rickie Smith and Khalid alBalooshi.

Goodyear employs about 65,000 people at manufacturing plants and facilities in 22 countries. Based in Akron, Ohio, Goodyear is among the largest tiremakers in the world and is the worldwide leader in race tire innovation.

PaddockTalk Perspective


Also in NHRA:

 
Related links
· More about NHRA

Home :: About :: Social :: Contact :: Archives :: Video :: Submit :: _ 


All logos and trademarks in this site are property of their respective owner.
The comments are property of their posters, all the rest (c) 2003-2015 by PaddockTalk.com.
Contact E-mail: [email protected]
Privacy