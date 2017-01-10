2017 NHRA: Goodyear, NHRA Pro Mod Title

Troy Coughlin Jr. won his third NHRA J&A Services Pro Mod championship Sunday, taking the title on Goodyear tires in a class where competition is open among tiremakers.



“The butterflies, the nervousness at the start of the day, it was pretty emotional,” Coughlin said. “Anytime you have a chance to win a championship is pretty amazing.”



Coughlin qualified fifth out of 26 entries and clinched the championship when he advanced to the semi-final round during eliminations Sunday. Shane Molinari, who also races on Goodyear tires, was the top qualifier.



Coughlin said, “This class is getting tougher and tougher,” and Goodyear’s Todd Rogers agreed.



“Congratulations to Troy and his team,” Rogers said. “They have been great partners all season long in a very competitive class.”



Six of the top ten Pro Mod point-getters raced on Goodyear tires in 2017. They were Coughlin, Molinari, Jonathan Gray, Steven Whiteley, Rickie Smith and Khalid alBalooshi.



