2017 NHRA: Goodyear, NHRA Super Stock Tirtle

Posted by: newsla on Oct 30, 2017 - 07:14 PM 2017 NHRA: Goodyear, NHRA Super Stock Tirtle



Justin Lamb has one 2017 NHRA world championship. Now he wants another.



Lamb, a resident of Henderson, Nev., clinched the Super Stock championship during the Toyota Nationals at the Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway when he advanced through the early rounds of elimination. That title brought his title count to three, having already won the 2015 Super Stock and 2013 Stock Eliminator championships. He has nearly locked away the 2017 Stock title and can win it at the World Finals at Pomona, Calif. in two weeks.



Through it all, Lamb has raced on Goodyear tires. His tire of choice for the Super Stock car was Goodyear’s D2070 rear drive tire. The D2070 measures 33 inches tall and 14.5 across the tread face. The tire mounts on a 15-inch wheel and the construction includes Goodyear’s D6 tread compound.



“It doesn’t spin,” Lamb said of his rear tires. “They last a long time. It’s just a good, forgiving tire and by that I mean that it works in all track conditions.”



Lamb has used Goodyears since he started racing and credited the tiremaker with playing a key role in his success.



“Goodyear is one of my biggest supporters,” he said. “They’ll do whatever it takes to help.”



Lamb said he started the 2017 season wanting to concentrate on his Super Stock effort. Obviously that plan worked. The Stock effort was different, Lamb said. He said he looked up one day and discovered he had a solid chance to win the Stock title. When he started drag racing, Lamb did not envision winning multiple championships.



“I kind of thought that, maybe, one day I might be able to win one championship,” Lamb said. “I never thought about winning three or four.”



Lamb works for the city of Henderson, Nev., as a business analyst. He and his wife Jeanine have two children, Jayce and Jovi. By the end of the season, each of the young Lambs will have a world championship trophy for each hand.



Goodyear employs about 65,000 people at manufacturing plants and facilities in 22 countries. Based in Akron, Ohio, Goodyear is among the largest tiremakers in the world and is the worldwide leader in race tire innovation.





PaddockTalk Perspective



