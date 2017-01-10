2017 NHRA: Goodyear, NHRA TAD Title

Posted by: newsla on Oct 30, 2017 - 07:14 PM 2017 NHRA: Goodyear, NHRA TAD Title



Joey Severance swept into his third consecutive NHRA Top Alcohol Dragster world championship by winning the final round of the NHRA Toyota Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.



Each of the Severance championships have come on Goodyear tires. The TAD category is part of the Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series for sportsmen teams and Lucas Oil racing is open to competitors among tiremakers.



“Congratulations to Joey and the entire team,” said Goodyear’s Todd Rogers. “They do a tremendous job all season long.”



Severance beat Sean Cowie in an all-Goodyear final round. Of the 16 cars in the starting field, a dozen raced on Goodyear tires.



Asked what the team would do next year Joe Severance, the driver’s father, said, “I don’t know but it will darn sure be on Goodyear tires.”



Justin Lamb captured both the Super Stock championship and the victory in the final at the Strip. Other Goodyear-shod winners included Troy Coughlin in the J&A Services Pro Mod Series, and, in the Mello Yello Drag Racing Series for professional teams, Terry McMillen (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car) and Greg Anderson (Pro Stock).



Goodyear employs about 65,000 people at manufacturing plants and facilities in 22 countries. Based in Akron, Ohio, Goodyear is among the largest tiremakers in the world and is the worldwide leader in race tire innovation.



