60th Annual Coke Zero 400 Powered By Coca-Cola Tickets On Sale Wednesday, Nov. 1

Posted by: newsla on Oct 30, 2017 - 07:14 PM 60th Annual Coke Zero 400 Powered By Coca-Cola Tickets On Sale Wednesday, Nov. 1



Tickets for the 60th annual Coke Zero 400 Powered By Coca-Cola, the Independence Day holiday weekend classic scheduled for Saturday, July 7 at Daytona International Speedway, will go on sale Wednesday, Nov. 1 at 9 a.m. EDT.



Race fans can experience the excitement of night racing at the “World Center of Racing” as the stars of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series battle underneath the lights in the 160-lap, 400-mile race.



Tickets for the Coke Zero 400 start at $60 and children 12 and under are $20 in reserved stadium seating. Tickets can be purchased by calling 1-800-PITSHOP or visiting www.daytonainternationalspeedway.com. Other ticket options for the Fourth of July weekend include:



· Hospitality and premium seat packages, including the Rolex 24 Lounge, DAYTONA 500 Club, Harley J’s, Trioval Club and UNOH Fanzone/Pre-race.

· The Coca-Cola Firecracker 250 NASCAR XFINITY Series race on Friday, July 6. Tickets start at $40 and children 12 and under are $10 in reserved seating and free in general admission areas.



In addition to the action on the track, Daytona International Speedway will celebrate the Independence Day holiday weekend by recognizing Medal of Honor recipients and capping off the event with one of the largest fireworks shows in the Southeast.



Fans can stay connected with Daytona International Speedway on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, YouTube and Snapchat, and by downloading Daytona International Speedway’s mobile app, for the latest Speedway news throughout the season.



PaddockTalk Perspective



