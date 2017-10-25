2017 Martinsville II: Cole Whitt NASCAR Monster Energy Race Recap

Posted by: newsla on Oct 30, 2017 - 07:15 PM 2017 Martinsville II: Cole Whitt NASCAR Monster Energy Race Recap



Series: Monster Energy Cup Series

Race: First Data 500

Venue: Martinsville Speedway

Track Length / Configuration: 0.526-mile, paperclip

Race Distance: 500 Laps / 263 Miles

Race Format: 3 Stages: Stages ended on Laps 130 / 260 / 500

Cautions: 11 cautions for 74 yellow flag laps

Lead Changes: 16 among 6 drivers

Cole Whitt Started: 30

Cole Whitt Finished: 25

Laps Completed: 504

Points Gained: 12

Points Standings: 33

Race: 33 of 36



Stage 1

Cole Whitt qualified 30th to start the First Data 500 at Martinsville Speedway



A Competition Caution was originally scheduled for Lap 45. A caution on Lap 37 (incident) assumed to intent of the competition caution. Running 29th, Whitt said the No. 72 was tight in the center, free off and could not roll early in the center. He pitted for four tires, fuel, air pressure and wedge adjustments. He restarted 29th.



Caution Lap 63 (spin): Whitt was scored 28th, relaying the NO. 72 was rotating better that run and Crew Chief Frank Kerr kept Whitt out on track



Caution Lap 88 (incident): Whitt requested adjustments to free up the handling of the No. 72 as it had become tight. He pitted for four tires, fuel and a wedge adjustment. He restarted 28th



Stage 1 Completion Caution Lap 130: Whitt completed the stage 22nd. He expressed the No. 72 was falling off, getting tight and losing rear grip. He pitted for four tires, fuel and air pressure adjustment



Stage 2

Whitt took the Stage 2 green flag restart 23rd on the leaderboard



He continued to run in the top-25 and had worked up to 19th but fell back to 25th, one lap down from the leader by the conclusion of the Stage



Stage 2 Completion Caution: Lap 260: Whitt completed the stage 25th, one lap down. He pitted the No. 72 for four tires, fuel and air pressure adjustment



Stage 3

Whitt was scored 26th, one lap down for the start of Stage 3



The No. 72 became tight in and loose off. With a Caution on Lap 304 (incident), Whitt pitted for four tires, fuel and an air pressure adjustment



Caution Lap 317 (spin): Scored 27th, one lap down, Whitt stayed out on track



Caution Lap 360 (spin): Whitt stayed out again to take the wave around; restarting 26th back on the lead lap



Whitt continued to run alternating between the 25th and 26th position but once again fell one lap down from the leader



He remained consistent in his efforts and narrowly escaped the multi-vehicle pile-up on Lap 499 which set the stage for an overtime ending. Whitt secured a 25th place finish in the First Data 500 at Martinsville Speedway



The Monster Energy NASCAR Series will compete November 5, 2017 at Texas Motor Speedway



