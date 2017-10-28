2017 Mexico GP: Renault Formula One F1 Race Recap

Posted by: ASkyler on Oct 30, 2017 - 07:20 PM 2017 Mexico GP: Renault Formula One F1 Race Recap



After a good start to the Mexican Grand Prix, fortunes quickly turned for both Renault Sport Formula One Team drivers. After gaining one position at the start of the race and running as high as P4, an ERS problem forced Nico Hülkenberg into retirement for safety reasons. Carlos Sainz had an equally good start, moving up one position to P7. He pitted on lap two after a high-speed spin and later retired from seventeenth with a mechanical issue.



Nico started the race from P7 on Ultrasoft (purple) Pirelli tyres, switching to a new set of Soft (yellow) tyres on lap 19 and retired on lap 24.



Carlos started the race from P8 on a set of Ultrasoft tyres pitting on lap 2 for a new set of Softs (yellow) and again on lap 31 for Ultrasofts. He retired on lap 55.







