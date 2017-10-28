2017 Mexico GP: Pirelli Formula One F1 Race Recap

Posted by: ASkyler on Oct 30, 2017



A thrilling Mexican Grand Prix was won by Red Bull’s

Max Verstappen with an expected one-stop strategy, but an early collision between title

protagonists Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) and Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari) forced them both

onto different two-stop strategies.

After pitting for soft tyres at the end of the opening lap, they both used a virtual safety

car halfway through the race to switch on to supersoft (for Hamilton) and ultrasoft (for

Vettel). But as Vettel did not finish in the top two, Hamilton could claim his fourth drivers’

title – and his third with Pirelli.

Along with Renault’s Carlos Sainz and Force India’s Sergio Perez, Hamilton and Vettel

were the only drivers to stop twice. All the other drivers stopped just once, with Ferrari’s

Kimi Raikkonen the highest-placed competitor to use the soft (rather than the supersoft)

for his second stint.

MARIO ISOLA - HEAD OF CAR RACING

“The collision on the opening lap and the virtual safety car meant that Hamilton and

Vettel both had to diverge from the expected one-stop strategy, adding an extra tactical

element to this race. Keeping the tyres within the correct operating window was

essential, with low degradation, minimal downforce in the thin air, and a slippery surface

in Mexico, but Verstappen managed this perfectly to seal a textbook victory. We saw all

three compounds used during the race, with teams implementing different strategies to

react to the changing circumstances of this fascinating grand prix, and no issues

whatsoever from the tyres. Congratulations to Lewis Hamilton for a well-deserved fourth

driver’s title, following a stunning season.”







PaddockTalk Perspective



