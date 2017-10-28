|
|
|
|
|· Elliott-Hamlin dust-up all a matter of perspective (Oct 30, 2017)
· 2017 Martinsville II: NASCAR Monster Energy - Sunday Notebook (Oct 30, 2017)
· McMillen, Hagan, Anderson And Krawiec Are Victorious At NHRA Toyota Nationals (Oct 30, 2017)
· 2017 Martinsville II: NASCAR Monster Energy Race Results - Kyle Busch wins wild race (Oct 29, 2017)
· 2017 Mexico GP: Formula One F1 Race Results - Verstappen, Red Bull Win! (Oct 29, 2017)
· 2017 Mexico GP: Formula One F1 Starting Line-Up & Race Preview (Oct 29, 2017)
· Schumacher, Beckman, Anderson And Krawiec Clench No 1 Qualifying Positions At NHRA Toyota Nationals (Oct 29, 2017)
· 2017 Martinsville II: NASCAR Monster Energy - Saturday Notebook (Oct 28, 2017)
Previous Top Stories!
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2017 Mexico GP: Pirelli Formula One F1 Race Recap
A thrilling Mexican Grand Prix was won by Red Bull’s
Max Verstappen with an expected one-stop strategy, but an early collision between title
protagonists Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) and Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari) forced them both
onto different two-stop strategies.
After pitting for soft tyres at the end of the opening lap, they both used a virtual safety
car halfway through the race to switch on to supersoft (for Hamilton) and ultrasoft (for
Vettel). But as Vettel did not finish in the top two, Hamilton could claim his fourth drivers’
title – and his third with Pirelli.
Along with Renault’s Carlos Sainz and Force India’s Sergio Perez, Hamilton and Vettel
were the only drivers to stop twice. All the other drivers stopped just once, with Ferrari’s
Kimi Raikkonen the highest-placed competitor to use the soft (rather than the supersoft)
for his second stint.
MARIO ISOLA - HEAD OF CAR RACING
“The collision on the opening lap and the virtual safety car meant that Hamilton and
Vettel both had to diverge from the expected one-stop strategy, adding an extra tactical
element to this race. Keeping the tyres within the correct operating window was
essential, with low degradation, minimal downforce in the thin air, and a slippery surface
in Mexico, but Verstappen managed this perfectly to seal a textbook victory. We saw all
three compounds used during the race, with teams implementing different strategies to
react to the changing circumstances of this fascinating grand prix, and no issues
whatsoever from the tyres. Congratulations to Lewis Hamilton for a well-deserved fourth
driver’s title, following a stunning season.”
|
|
PaddockTalk Perspective
|
|
|
|