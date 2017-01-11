2017 Texas: Ryan Reed NASCAR Xfinity Race Preview

ADVANCE NOTES



Reed at Texas

Ryan Reed will make his eighth NASCAR XFINITY Series start at Texas Motor Speedway this weekend. In his seven previous starts at the 1.5-mile track, Reed has finished 20th or above and has five top-15 finishes.



Reed has an average starting position of 12.7 and an average finishing position of 14.9 at Texas Motor Speedway.



In his seven previous starts at Texas, Reed has never started lower than 17th. His best starting position is 10th, which he has earned twice, in 2014 and 2016.



#DriveYourHealth Scheme

Reed’s No. 16 Lilly Diabetes Ford Mustang will take on a different look this weekend at Texas. The hood and decklid will feature signatures from fans who took the pledge to #DriveYourHealth and participated in the Lilly Diabetes Track Walk in May at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The team will also have a #DriveYourHealth pit wall banner for the race with signatures collected from fans during the Darlington race weekend.



Watch Reed unveil the No. 16 Lilly Diabetes #DriveYourHealth Scheme



Texas Spring 2017

Ryan Reed drove his No. 16 Lilly Diabetes Ford Mustang to an 11th-place finish at Texas Motor Speedway. Reed qualified ninth and ran as high as second-place before his extremely loose-handling Ford shifted to the tight side after a two-tire pit stop as the laps dwindled down.



The Playoffs

Reed currently sits sixth in the Playoff Standings, just six points out of the fourth position, following his 10th-place finish at Kansas Speedway to kick off the Round of 8. There are two more races in the Round of 8, Texas and Phoenix, before the field is narrowed down to the Championship 4.



Did You Know?

Ryan Reed was diagnosed at the age of 17 with Type 1 Diabetes. Through hard work, perseverance and working with his doctors he’s been able to manage his diabetes and set an example to others. To learn more visit www.LillyDiabetes.com/Drive



Reed on Texas

“The thing about Texas that is unique is what they have done down in Turn 1. It’s much wider and flatter. We were fast last Texas and scored a lot of Stage points. I feel like this weekend is a good opportunity for us to run well. I’m looking forward to Texas.”



