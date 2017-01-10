2017 NHRA: Larry Dixon Top Fuel Experience Gives "Fastest Ride in Drag Racing"

Three-time NHRA Mello Yello Top Fuel champion Larry Dixon has been asked constantly, ‘What is it like in a Top Fuel dragster?”



With over 20 years behind the wheel, Dixon has decided to answer that question by producing the “Fastest Ride in Drag Racing” with his all-new nitro-burning, 10,000-horsepower “Two-seat” NitroX2 Top Fuel dragster.



Yes, the two-seat dragster will give racing fans the “ultimate ride” with his newest creation – the Larry Dixon Top Fuel Experience.



The ride of a lifetime will accelerate up to 4Gs and 250 miles per hour in a 1/8th mile run with the 62-time NHRA national event winner at the controls.



Check out this video to see the project “Close-up.” https://youtu.be/6nb7L0J4Mz8



Dixon, one of the winningest Top Fuel drivers in National Hot Rod Association drag racing history, began this unique program almost two years ago and has now tested the new car for future customer rides.



This week (Oct. 31-Nov. 3), the Larry Dixon Top Fuel Experience NitroX2 debuts at the Traxxas booth (#21429) at the famed SEMA Show as show attendees can receive a “up-close” view of the newest “high-speed” extreme ride.



“For over two decades, I have been asked “What’s it like to go down the drag strip in a Top Fuel dragster?” said Dixon. “Well, ask no more. You can find out for yourself. After we went through the proper steps to ensure that the NitroX2 dragster could be designed and constructed with the utmost regard to rider safety. Then we went forward with the car build.”



Dixon has already made numerous testing runs with the all-new NitroX2 Top Fuel dragster in preparation for the new program.



“Larry Dixon Racing has now created an opportunity to actually put a racing fan safely in a seat next to a pro drivers in a two-seat Top Fueler and make a pass,” said Doug Evans, Secretary and Past Chairman of SEMA (Specialty Equipment Market Association). “I think this is an outstanding way to reach out and get people excited about all things racing and automotive.”



Dixon is teaming with Traxxas, the Fastest Name in Radio Control, to unveil the NitroX2 car this week as well as announcing the Traxxas Top Fuel Experience Sweepstakes. This contest will give a lucky winner the chance to take a ride with Larry in the NitroX2 two-seat Top Fuel dragster.



“In a town know for doing things over the top, I teamed up with a company known for speed in Traxxas,” said Dixon. “I’m proud to introduce the NitroX2 Top Fuel car in their SEMA booth along with the Traxxas Top Fuel Experience. Traxxas is known for having the fastest RC cars on the planet and now they have aligned themselves with one of the fastest ride-alongs on the planet.”



The new Larry Dixon Top Fuel Experience NitroX2 dragster will be available in the future for various corporate events.



