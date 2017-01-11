Truex Jr Lands Starring Role In 'Rocky' While Harvick, Busch And Dillon

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series championship contender Martin Truex Jr. takes his underdog role to another level in "Rocky" while Kevin Harvick tangles with Kyle Busch and Austin Dillon in "Home Alone" as Texas Motor Speedway released its latest edition of its ever-popular "Head Over Body" video series.



The "Head Over Body" videos feature the heads of racing stars in scenes from popular movies and make their official debut for the fans on Big Hoss, the world's largest TV, throughout this weekend's AAA Texas 500 NASCAR playoff tripleheader at Texas Motor Speedway. (Click here to view/download videos.)



Truex Jr. of underdog Furniture Row Racing is featured as Sylvester Stallone's character Rocky Balboa in the 1976 boxing classic, "Rocky." Popular scenes range from him punching the side of beef to running up the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art.



Harvick plays Macaulay Culkin's mischievous character Kevin McCallister in the 1990 comedy movie, "Home Alone." Harvick takes on Busch and Dillon, who play the villains that take a beating from everything from paint cans to irons that are part of his traps throughout the house.



Sunday's AAA Texas 500 Monster Energy Series race is part of a NASCAR playoff tripleheader weekend. The race week also features Friday night's JAG Metals 350 Driving Hurricane Harvey Relief Camping World Truck Series race and Saturday night's O'Reilly Auto Parts 300 XFINITY Series race.





