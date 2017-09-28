Month of May 2018 Tickets On Sale Now at IMS.com, IMS Ticket Office

Posted by: newsla on Nov 01, 2017 - 06:22 PM Month of May 2018 Tickets On Sale Now at IMS.com, IMS Ticket Office



Race fans, start your engines for the Month of May 2018.



Tickets for all Month of May events in 2018 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, including the fifth annual INDYCAR Grand Prix and the 102nd Indianapolis 500 presented by PennGrade Motor Oil, are on sale now at IMS.com and the IMS Ticket Office.



"It's not May yet, but there's no better time than right now to make your plans for another great month of magic at IMS," IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. "Ticket renewals are up for the 102nd Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by PennGrade Motor Oil, so there's more urgency than ever to get the best seats. Plus there are significant savings for fans who buy their tickets in advance."



The Indianapolis 500 presented by PennGrade Motor Oil always has been one of the best values in sports, and that will continue with a variety of discounts offered to fans who purchase tickets in advance.



Valuable Race Day offers available to fans for the 102nd Indianapolis 500 presented by PennGrade Motor Oil on Sunday, May 28 include General Admission tickets for $35 and Reserved Seats in the North Vista starting at $50, a savings of $5 and $35, respectively. General Admission prices will raise to $40 when purchased at the gate on Race Day, and ticket prices in all other sections also will increase in 2018.



Other products also are on sale, including tickets for practice and qualifying days for the INDYCAR Grand Prix on Saturday, May 12 and the Indianapolis 500 presented by PennGrade Motor Oil, Indy 500 Snake Pit presented by Coors Light (age 18 and over), Miller Lite Carb Day, Firestone Legends Day, Bronze Badges, and parking and camping passes.



Kids 15 and under will continue to be admitted free to all 2018 racing events at IMS when accompanied by an adult General Admission ticket-holder.



