2017 Texas II: Motorcraft/Quick Lane NASCAR Monster Energy Race Preview

Posted by: newsla on Nov 01, 2017 - 06:23 PM 2017 Texas II: Motorcraft/Quick Lane NASCAR Monster Energy Race Preview



Kansas Speedway was the key to Round 3 advancement for Ryan Blaney and the Motorcraft/Quick Lane Racing team. Texas Speedway holds much the same gravitas for the Wood Brothers’ ambition to race for the NASCAR championship at Homestead in three weeks.



The last time Blaney and company ran at Texas they dominated the proceedings. The iconic No. 21 started second and won the first two stages before problems on pit road relegated them to a 12th-place finish.



Because of that April Lone Star State performance, confidence and expectations are in high gear going into the AAA Texas 500.



Blaney’s best career finish at Martinsville (eighth) last week moved him up from seventh to sixth in the NASCAR Playoffs standings and inched him three points closer to the cutoff to be in the Championship 4 at Homestead-Miami Speedway during Ford Championship Weekend.



RYAN BLANEY



On the Playoffs and Texas Speedway:



“It’s hard to carry tons of momentum from Martinsville but we ran great at Texas earlier in the year so that’s something to look forward to. I've always enjoyed the track at Texas. It’s a great facility and always a lot of fun.”



“I hope we are peaking at the right time. I think our cars are getting better each week and the team is rising to the challenge.”



RYAN BLANEY TEXAS FAST FACTS:



Is sixth in the NASCAR Playoffs standings

Won the first two stages of the spring race at Texas

Average finish in Playoffs is 11.4

Average finish in last two races is 5.5



WOOD BROTHERS TEXAS FAST FACTS:



This will be the team’s 34th start at Texas

Has four top-10 finishes

Best finish was eighth in 2005 spring race with driver Ricky Rudd



CREW CHIEF JEREMY BULLINS



On Texas Speedway:



“I felt like we were a contender for the win at Texas in April so I certainly feel like it’s out there for us to do our jobs and get all the way to Homestead. We knew after Pocono that two tracks that played into our strengths would be Kansas and Texas. I feel like we were very competitive again and capable of winning at Kansas and that should translate well to Texas. Texas, especially since the repave, really fits Ryan’s style well – he’s a big fan of the fast intermediates where you have to carry a lot of speed. It’s a great opportunity for us to race for a win and try to punch our ticket to Homestead for the final round.”



WEEKEND TV SCHEDULE ON NBCSN, CNBC & NBC SPORTS APP (All times Eastern):



Friday Nov. 3, 1-2:55 p.m., Practice, NBCSN

Nov. 3, 6:15 p.m., Qualifying, NBC Sports App

Saturday Nov. 4, 3-3:55 p.m., Practice, CNBC

Nov. 4, 5-5:50 p.m., Practice, CNBC

Sunday Nov. 5, 2 p.m., AAA Texas 500, NBCSN





