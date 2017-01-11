2017 Texas II: Richard Childress Racing NASCAR Monster Energy Race Preview

Richard Childress Racing's Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series history at Texas Motor Speedway ... In 100 starts at Texas Motor Speedway dating back to 1997, RCR has recorded one win (Jeff Burton, April 2007), eight top-five and 31 top-10 finishes with drivers Burton, Clint Bowyer, Dale Earnhardt, Kevin Harvick, Jeff Green, Paul Menard and Ryan Newman. Prior to Texas Motor Speedway's inaugural season in 1997, Richard Childress, a former driver in NASCAR's top division, earned a pair of top-10 finishes at the now defunct Texas World Speedway in College Station, Texas. RCR Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series teams boast an average starting position of 19.2, an average finishing position of 17.4 and have completed 32,331 of the 33,349 contested laps (96.9 percent) with 140 laps led at the 1.5-mile Fort Worth-based race track.



RCR in the MENCS ... In 2,837 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series starts dating back to 1969, RCR has amassed 48 pole awards, 107 wins, 486 top-five finishes and 1,049 top-10 finishes, with an average starting position of 17.7 and an average finishing position of 16.1. RCR has earned 15 total championships (six Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series championships with Earnhardt in 1986, '87, '90, '91, '93 and '94, six NASCAR XFINITY Series titles, two NASCAR Camping World Truck Series titles and one ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards title) and was the first organization to win titles in NASCAR's three national series.



Catch the Action ... The AAA Texas 500 at Texas Motor Speedway is scheduled to be televised live on Sunday, November 5 on NBC Sports Network beginning at 2 p.m. Eastern Time and broadcast live on the Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Satellite Radio, channel 90.



This Week's No. 3 Dow Winter in PeyongChang Chevrolet SS at Texas Motor Speedway ... Dillon has nine Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series starts to his credit at Texas Motor Speedway. He his best finish of 11th at the track in in November 2015 and his best starting position of first in November 2016. In 10 XFINITY Series starts, Dillon has not finished worse than eighth at the 1.5-mile track, acquiring his best finish of third in April 2013 and November 2015 (polesitter). In five NASCAR Camping World Truck Series starts at Texas, Dillon has earned two top-five finishes, one pole award and has led 76 laps.



The Dow Chemical Company, Beyond the Finish Line ... As a Worlwide Partner and the Official Chemistry Company of the Olympic Games, and Carbon Partner of the International Olympic Committee, The Dow Chemical Company celebrates 100 days until the Olympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018, by showcasing the similarities between the technologies and engineering involved in luge and racing. With advanced materials, manufacturing and in-lab and on-track testing, Dow scientists at the Materials Engineering Center work with RCR technicians and Team USA luge engineers to develop "vehicles" that are faster, more tuned and precise, to help athletes cross the finish line. As a science-based solutions provider, the development of new and innovative ways to drive performance and advance the world of sport and beyond is a vital part of what we do. Learn more at http://www.dow.com/en-us/about-dow/dow-sports/.



The Science of Speed ... On Nov. 1, The Dow Chemical Company, official partner of the International Olympic Committee and Team USA, will celebrate the 100 Day Countdown to the Olympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018 during a "Science of Speed" panel event with Richard Childress Racing for University of North Texas engineering students and select media. Media are invited to learn more about the science behind speed, and hear first-hand from Austin Dillon, driver of the No. 3 Dow Chevrolet, Dow engineers, and a USA Luge legend about the similarities between racing and luge, ahead of the AAA Texas 500 on Nov. 5 at Texas Motor Speedway.



Meet Dillon ... Dillon is scheduled to greet race fans at the Biofuels Mobile Education Center on behalf of American Ethanol on Sunday at 9 a.m. Central Time. The display will be in the Texas Motor Speedway midway area.



AUSTIN DILLON QUOTES:

What did you think about the new configuration after the repave at Texas Motor Speedway?

"Well I got to run the Xfinity race earlier this year and then we broke in the Cup Series race before we even started the race. It will be interesting just to get a full Cup race under my belt there. The track looked pretty interesting. I watched some other races that happened there this year, so looking forward to going back."



Do you basically have to throw away all of your old notes? Is it that different?

"Yeah, it's quite a bit different. Totally different kind of banking and just a totally new track almost."



This Week's No. 27 Atlas / Menards Chevrolet SS at Texas Motor Speedway ... Menard has 22 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series starts at the 1.5-mile track. He has one top-five and three top-10 finishes to his credit and has completed 95.6 percent of laps in competition.



About Atlas Roofing Corporation ... Atlas® Roofing Corporation is an innovative, customer-oriented manufacturer of residential and commercial building materials. Atlas has grown from a single roofing shingle manufacturing facility in 1982 into an industry leader with 24 Atlas facilities across North America and worldwide product distribution. All Atlas products are manufactured in state-of-the-art facilities and shipped worldwide from its network of manufacturing plants and distribution facilities in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. Atlas Roofing Corporation is made up of 4 divisions: 1) Roof Shingles & Underlayments, 2) Roof & Wall Insulation, 3) EPS, and 4) Web Technologies.



PAUL MENARD QUOTE:

This is the second race at the newly repaved and reconfigured Texas Motor Speedway. How are you approaching the race weekend?

"Earlier in the year when we went to Texas Motor Speedway under this new configuration we pretty much threw out the old notebook and started with a fresh outlook. We had speed during the weekend's practice sessions, but had issues with the insulation on the wiring to the battery in the race and did not have the results we were looking for that day. We will take what we learned throughout that weekend's practices, plus everything we have found in the months since that race, and head to Texas looking to make the most of things."



This Week's No. 31 Grainger Chevrolet SS at Texas Motor Speedway ... Ryan Newman will make his 565th Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series start when he competes for the second time in the Lone Star State. In 28 Cup Series starts at Texas Motor Speedway, he's visited Victory Lane in the spring of 2003. The Rocket Man also won the pole for both Cup Series events in 2005 to complete the sweep. In total, he owns three top-five and six top-10 finishes. The South Bend, Indiana native has an average start of 15.9 and average finish of 18.6. In the last 10 races at TMS, Newman is ranked ninth in most championship points earned.



About Grainger ... Grainger is a business-to-business distributor of products used to maintain, repair and operate facilities. Approximately 3 million businesses and institutions worldwide rely on Grainger for products such as safety gloves, ladders, motors and janitorial supplies, along with services like inventory management and technical support. These customers represent a broad collection of industries including healthcare, manufacturing, government and hospitality. They place orders online, with mobile devices, over the phone and at local branches. More than 4,800 key manufacturers supply Grainger with 1.5 million products stocked in Grainger's distribution centers and branches. To learn more, visit Grainger.com.



Chevrolet Corn Maze ... Back by popular demand is the nine-acre Chevrolet corn maze at Rescue Ranch in Statesville, North Carolina. It is open Friday and Saturday night's in October. Families can weave their way through a custom designed corn maze featuring a Chevy Silverado and a Corvette. For more information, visit: RescueRanch.com.



RYAN NEWMAN QUOTE:

What are your thoughts on returning to Texas Motor Speedway?

"I have mixed feelings. Of all the tracks we have gone to this season, Texas Motor Speedway has presented the most challenges for our Grainger team. With the new configuration and repave, our car was so tight especially in Turns 3 and 4. We have certainly learned a lot as an organization and have made gains to our cars, so I hope our outcome is a lot better than our 26th-place finish back in April."



Richard Childress Racing in the NASCAR XFINITY Series at Texas Motor Speedway ... In 76 Series starts at the 1.5-mile speedway, RCR has captured five victories with Kevin Harvick (2001, 2005, 2006, 2007 and 2012). The Welcome, North Carolina, organization has accumulated three pole awards, 21 top-five finishes, 42 top-10 finishes, led 901 laps, and averages a starting position of 10.9 and finishing position of 11.9. RCR has completed 14,230 laps of the 14,965 (95.1 percent) that they have competed.



Kansas Review ... Austin Dillon was the highest RCR finisher in sixth, Ty Dillon ninth, Brandon Jones 11th, Brendan Gaughan 13th and Daniel Hemric 18th, respectively, at Kansas Speedway.



NASCAR Playoffs ... With the regular season of competition complete, the XFINITY Series Playoffs continues this weekend with the Round of 8 at Texas Motor Speedway. Daniel Hemric is currently seeded seventh in the playoff standings. The second round of eliminations will take place following the race at Phoenix International Raceway next weekend.



The Points ... Outside of the NASCAR Playoffs, Brendan Gaughan currently holds onto the ninth spot in the driver standings, with Brandon Jones currently 17th. The No. 2 RCR team is 10th and the No. 3 RCR team is 11th in the owner point standings. Daniel Hemric is currently second in the XFINITY Series Sunoco Rookie of the Year point standings.



Catch the Action ... Coverage of this weekend's Texas 300 at Texas Motor Speedway will be televised live on Saturday, Nov. 4, beginning at 8:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. It will also be broadcast live on the Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Satellite Radio, channel 90.



This Week's No. 2 Rheem/WATTS Chevrolet at Texas Motor Speedway ... In 10 NASCAR XFINITY Series starts at Texas Motor Speedway, Dillon has not finished worse than eighth at the 1.5-mile track, acquiring his best finish of third in April 2013 and November 2015 (polesitter). He finished fourth in the spring race at Texas Motor Speedway in April.



Enjoy Continuous Hot Water with Rheem ... Rheem tankless water heaters provide the comfort and convenience of having a continuous supply of hot water. Gas models are great as a hot water solution for homes with busy families, homes with luxury bathrooms and vacation homes, while electric tankless models are a great hot water solution for a single faucet or shower.



Welcome, Watts ... Watts is part of the Watts Water Technologies family with operations in North America, Europe and Asia. Watts designs, manufactures and sells an extensive line of flow control products for the water quality, residential plumbing & heating, commercial and OEM markets. To learn more about Watts Water Technologies and to access investor, career and corporate information, visit the Watts Water Technologies website.



Loop Data Stats ... According to NASCAR's Loop Data Statistics, Dillon has the fourth-best Green Flag Speed and ranks seventh in the Quality Passes category.



AUSTIN DILLON QUOTE:

How do you prepare for Texas Motor Speedway?

"I review past races and lean on my team for advice. I think the hardest thing about Texas Motor Speedway will be hitting the balance for the race. Practice and qualifying should be okay, but race pace will be different."



This Week's No. 3 Bass Pro Shops Chevrolet at Texas Motor Speedway ... This weekend, Ty Dillon will return to Texas Motor Speedway with the NASCAR XFINITY Series for the second time this season. Earlier in the year, Dillon brought his Chevrolet Camaro home with a top-10 finish and will look to build on that success on Saturday night. Dillon has never finished outside of the top 16 in his eight previous starts, with his best finish of fifth place coming in 2015. He averages a series finish of 11.2. Experiencing success in his five NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races at the intermediate track, Dillon won the race in 2013 after starting third. He has four top-10 finishes there in the Truck Series. Dillon will also make his third Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series start at Texas this weekend after finishing 17th in the spring race.



Bass Pro Shops Leading the Charge for Conservation ... Bass Pro Shops is a leading national retailer of outdoor gear and apparel, with over 100 stores and Tracker Marine Centers across North America. Guided by visionary leadership, Bass Pro Shops is making a significant impact on the future of conservation. Key conservation initiatives include protecting wildlife and habitat, connecting kids and families to the outdoors and protecting sportsmen's rights through access and advocacy efforts.

Meet Dillon ... Dillon will be signing autographs for NASCAR's youngest fans at the youth autograph session on Sunday morning. Signing will begin at 10 a.m. local time at the Texas Motor Speedway display in the fan midway.



TY DILLON QUOTE:

You finished in the top-10 earlier this year at Texas. What are you expecting when NASCAR returns this weekend?

"Our RCR XFINITY Series teams had a decent weekend during our last trip to Texas. Austin and I both finished in the top 10, and Brendan and Brandon brought home top-20 finishes. We probably would have had all five in the top 20, but Daniel had some bad luck early in the race. Intermediate track packages can be tricky for every team, but I think that we've shown progress throughout the season. Our teams had a good race at Kansas, the most recent mile-and-a-half track that we visited. We're definitely getting closer and closer to where we need to be. This XFINITY race will be the first for the series under the lights since the repave, and that will provide some challenges. Challenges can be good though, and our Bass Pro Shops Chevy team will take them head on and better our 8th-place run from earlier this year."



This Week's No. 21 Blue Gate Bank Chevrolet Camaro at Texas Motor Speedway ... Hemric will be making his second NASCAR XFINITY Series start at Texas Motor Speedway in this weekend's Round of 8 Playoff race. Hemric has an average finish of 12.4 at 1.5-mile tracks this season.



Rearview Mirror: Kansas ... Hemric opened the Round of 8 at Kansas Speedway with a fast No. 21 Blue Gate Bank Chevrolet, qualifying 10th and earning points in Stage 1 and Stage 2. However, on the final pit stop of the day the team was penalized for pitting the car outside the box and held one lap by NASCAR officials. With no caution over the final 56 laps of the race, Hemric was unable to get back on the lead lap, but battled back to the 18th position. With two races to go in this round of the XFINITY Series Playoffs, Hemric is six points behind the fourth transfer position.



DANIEL HEMRIC QUOTES:

It seems as if Texas Motor Speedway is faster than a lot of the other 1.5-mile tracks on the schedule. Is that truly the case?

"Texas is a fast track. With the recent repave and as flat as Turn 1's entrance is now, we've started calling it the 'loose in' corner because it feels like everybody is loose into Turn 1 in Texas. That change has reduced some of the overall speed, but then you get down into Turns 3 and 4, and the place has so much grip at that end of the racetrack. It has maintained some of the bumps the old Texas surface had on that end, which makes it fun, but that is a really fast corner. It is really tough to find a good balance, but I believe this past Kentucky race was a good indication of what we can expect at repaved racetracks such as Texas. I look forward to going there this weekend with the Blue Gate Bank Chevrolet and seeing how far we've come as a group going back there for a second time."



This Week's No. 33 Rain-X / Advance Auto Parts Chevrolet Camaro at Texas Motor Speedway ... Brandon Jones has three NASCAR XFINITY Series starts at Texas Motor Speedway, with his best finish of ninth coming in 2016. Jones also has two NASCAR Camping World Truck Series starts at the 1.5-mile track, recording a fifth-place finish there in 2015. The 20-year-old driver has completed 95.4 percent of all laps he has attempted at Texas.



Outsmart the Elements with Rain-X ... For over 45 years, Rain-X® has provided drivers with products to help them outsmart the elements. Rain X® Original Glass Water Repellent applies a water beading technology to the windshield that repels rain, snow and sleet for dramatically improved wet weather driving visibility. Rain X® leads the automotive aftermarket in glass care and has a product portfolio of Glass Cleaners, Car Washes, Headlight Restorers and Windshield Wiper Blades. The Rain-X® Latitude® Water Repellency Wiper Blade is the winner of 2017 Product of the Year Award in the Car Care Category. These unique blades apply a patented Rain-X® water repellent directly to the windshield. These 2-in-1 wipers blades both clear and repel the elements to provide superior driving visibility. For additional information, visit the company website at rainx.com.



Advance Auto Parts ... Advance Auto Parts, Inc. is a leading automotive aftermarket parts provider that serves both professional installer and do-it-yourself customers. As of July 15, 2017, Advance operated 5,073 stores and 131 Worldpac branches and employed 73,000 Team Members in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The Company also serves approximately 1,250 independently owned Carquest branded stores across these locations in addition to Mexico and the Bahamas, Turks and Caicos, British Virgin Islands and Pacific Islands. Additional information about the Company, employment opportunities, customer services, and on-line shopping for parts, accessories and other offerings can be found on the Company's website at AdvanceAutoParts.com.



Meet Jones ... Fans will have the opportunity to meet Jones as he is scheduled to take part in a Q&A session with RCR teammate Brendan Gaughan at the Team Chevy stage beginning at 3:15 p.m. local time on Saturday, Nov. 4.



BRANDON JONES QUOTE:

You've recorded consecutive top-15 finishes in the past two XFINITY Series races. Do you feel like you can use that momentum this weekend at Texas Motor Speedway?

"I feel like the momentum we've built up these past couple of weeks can definitely be used to our benefit this weekend at Texas Motor Speedway. We finished 13th at Charlotte Motor Speedway and 11th at Kansas Speedway, so we're tracking in the right direction with the No. 33 Rain-X / Advance Auto Parts Chevrolet. We had speed in the spring when we visited Texas, but unfortunately, we got hit while trying to avoid a wreck during the race and that stopped us from moving any farther forward than 15th. We may not have gotten the finish we wanted then, but it was the weekend where we got our first stage points, so there were some positives to it. If we keep working as hard as we have been, there's no reason why we can't get into the top 10 before Saturday's race is over."



This Week's No. 62 South Point Hotel & Casino Chevrolet at Texas Motor Speedway ... Brendan Gaughan has 11 previous NASCAR XFINITY Series starts at Texas Motor Speedway, recording a best finish of 11th in 2014. The veteran driver has 19 starts at 1.5-mile speedway in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, collecting four-consecutive wins at the track from spring 2002 through fall 2003, as well as nine top-five and nine top-10 finishes. Gaughan also has one Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series start at Texas.



South Point's 2017 PBR World Finals Package ... With the 2017 PBR World Finals coming up November 1-5, the South Point Hotel & Casino is offering an exclusive package to fans traveling to Las Vegas for the event. The hotel's 2017 PBR World Finals package offers guests five night accommodations in a deluxe room, tickets to each of the five events, and round trip transportation to the event each night. Learn more by visiting southpointcasino.com or by calling 1-866-791-7626.



Meet Gaughan ... Fans at Texas Motor Speedway can meet Gaughan when he takes part in a Q&A session with his RCR teammate Brandon Jones at the Team Chevy display on Saturday, Nov. 4, beginning at 3:15 p.m. local time.



BRENDAN GAUGHAN QUOTE:

You've had a lot of success in your career at Texas. Does that make it one of your favorite race tracks we visit?

"Texas Motor Speedway has been so good to me during my career. It's a special track. I'll have my mom and dad out there this weekend, along with a lot of South Point guests and cowboys that ride at the hotel. Texas is the track where we bring a lot of guests with us to show them what racing is all about. To go out there this weekend and get a W would be awesome."



Now that we've visited the track once, how much did the repave change Texas Motor Speedway?

"The repave changed the track a lot. Turns 1 and 2 at Texas are extremely different now from what it used to be. I'm hoping the track has aged a little bit so we can get those two turns to widen out quicker. That's the main difference. Turns 3 and 4 are still Turns 3 and 4, but 1 and 2 definitely played out differently. I'm going to like that corner once it ages a little bit more. It's very wide and they took banking out of it, which I think is really cool. I love that they did that, so I just hope it widens out like I think that it can."



