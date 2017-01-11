2017 Texas: Dylan Lupton / JGL Racing NASCAR Xfinity Race Preview

Posted by: newsla on Nov 01, 2017 - 06:24 PM 2017 Texas: Dylan Lupton / JGL Racing NASCAR Xfinity Race Preview



Dylan Lupton

Team: No. 24 Nut Up Toyota

Crew Chief: Steven Lane

Team Owner: James Whitener

Twitter: @LuptonDylan and @JGLRacing



O'Reilly Auto Parts Challenge - Saturday November 4th at 8:30 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Network



Radio: Performance Racing Network (PRN), Sirius/XM Radio Channel 90



Lupton at Texas:

Dylan will be making his first career NASCAR XFINITY Series start at Texas Motor Speedway.



The start will mark Lupton's 24th career start in the NASCAR XFINITY Series.



Dylan's Thoughts on Texas:

"I am feeling a little bittersweet heading to Texas this weekend, with it being my last race of the year. However, I am really excited to be heading to Texas Motor Speedway for the first time."



"Our Kansas race went very smooth in my eyes considering it was the first time with Bones (Steve Lane) on the pit box calling the shots for me. We made progress all weekend long and built a strong foundation heading into Texas. I have watched the spring race from Texas trying to prepare myself as much as I can heading into the race. With the track's new surface having just one race on it to date, I am hoping the groove widens out and gives us drivers some options during the race."



"Nut Up Industries has been a very supportive partner all season long and I am looking to get them another great finish to cap off the year."



Dylan Visits Local Middle School:

Dylan will pay a visit to Trinity Springs Middle School in the Fort Worth, TX area on Thursday from 12:30 - 2:00 pm. He will talk to the students about the STEM program and racing in the XFINITY Series at Texas Motor Speedway on Saturday night.

Dylan will also do a question and answer session with the students before signing autographs.



Nut Up Sponsorship:

Nut Up Industries is a small, family owned almond company located in the heart of California. They have recently launched a variety of healthy alternative snacks. They offer roasted "CHOPPED" flavored almonds and almond butter.



These two products are available in a variety of different flavors. Nut Up Industries "CHOPPED" products are different from any other snack for a variety of reasons. They offer 10 different delicious flavors, they are easy to eat and are great for people who are always on the go and need lots of fuel for every adventure life brings. You can take them everywhere; to the gym, track, work, school, skiing, fishing, hunting, etc...



PaddockTalk Perspective



