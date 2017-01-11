2017 Texas: ThorSport Racing NASCAR Truck Race Preview

Catch the action...



Friday, November 3: (All times Eastern)

4:00pm - Qualifying (FOX Sports 1)

7:30pm - NCWTS Setup Show (FOX Sports 1)

8:00pm - JAG Metals 350 (FOX Sports 1)



Texas Stages...

Stage 1 - 35 Laps (Concludes at lap 35)

Stage 2 - 35 Laps (Concludes at lap 70)

Stage 3 - 77 Laps (Concludes at lap 147)



Team Stats:

Driver Point Standings: 13th

Owner Point Standings: 14th

Sunoco Rookie of the Year Contender



Notes:

• This Week's No. 13 JEGS Toyota Tundra... The No. 13 ThorSport Racing team will unload chassis No. 53 for Friday night's JAG Metals 350 at Texas Motor Speedway (TMS). This is the same chassis Cody Coughlin piloted at Kansas Speedway (26th), Kentucky Speedway (15th), and Chicagoland Speedway (11th), earlier this season.

• Texas-Sized Stats... Coughlin has three NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) starts to his credit at the 1.5-mile TMS. The ThorSport Racing driver's success includes a track-best start of 11th (2016-2, 2017-1), and a track-best finish of 12th (2016-1).

• Truck Series Stats... Coughlin has made 32 NCWTS starts since 2015, with a career-best start of seventh at Talladega Superspeedway (2016), and a career-best finish of sixth at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (2017).

• RIDE Presents... Coughlin, and fellow teammate, Grant Enfinger traded in their firesuits for cowboy hats when they visited Fort Worth, TX earlier this season to film, "RIDE Presents: From Stock Cars to Stockyards." The duo went go-kart racing with the Mayor (Betsy Price), participated in a cattle drive in the Stockyards, had dinner at Horseshoe Hill, and had custom cowboy hats made at Best Hats. The duo also learned how to ride a (mechanical) bull, lasso a stationary bull, and perform the two-step, before attending the rodeo at the Stockyards.



Chatting with Cody Coughlin...

"I've liked Texas (Motor Speedway) since the first time I raced there, because we always seem to run pretty well there. Now that they've repaved it, and reconfigured the track a bit, it definitely has a whole new set of challenges, but I still really enjoy that track."



Team Stats:

Driver Point Standings: 4th

Owner Point Standings: 10th

2017 Playoff Position: 4th



Notes:

• This Week's No. 27 Safelite AutoGlass Toyota Tundra... The No. 27 ThorSport Racing team will unload chassis No. 37 for Friday night's JAG Metals 350 at Texas Motor Speedway (TMS). "Marshmallow," is the same chassis Ben Rhodes piloted to a fourth-place finish at Dover International Speedway, an 11th-place finish at Michigan International Speedway, and the same chassis the ThorSport Racing driver piloted to victory lane at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, earlier this season.

• Texas-Sized Stats... Rhodes has made three starts at TMS since 2016. The Safelite driver's success includes a track-best start of seventh (2017), and a track-best finish of fifth (2017).

• Round of 6... Rhodes, who is currently fourth in the 2017 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) Playoffs, is looking to lock himself in to the Championship 4on Friday night at TMS. With the top-four drivers transferring to the Championship 4, following Phoenix International Raceway on November 10, the Safelite AutoGlass driver needs to win, or maintain a top-four position in points, to race for the title in the season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway later this month.

• 2017 Season Stats... In 20 starts this season, the ThorSport Racing driver has earned one pole (Pocono), and led 160 laps en route to one win (Las Vegas), six top-five, and 12 top-10 finishes.

• Truck Series Stats... In 47 NCWTS races, Rhodes has two poles, and has led 215 laps en route to one win, nine top-five, and 20 top-10 finishes.



Chatting with Ben Rhodes...

"Our mile-and-a-half program has been our strongpoint this season, so I definitely think we can get a win. The challenge is going to be once again with the new surface and making sure we qualify up front for track position. Texas Motor Speedway is a very fast racetrack with a lot of grip, and we've performed quite well at tracks that have a lot of grip."



Team Stats:

2017 Driver Point Standings: 3rd

2017 Owner Point Standings: 3rd

2017 Playoff Position: 3rd



Notes:

• This Week's No. 88 Ideal Door/Menards Toyota Tundra... The No. 88 ThorSport Racing team will unload chassis No. 58 for Friday night's JAG Metals 350 at Texas Motor Speedway (TMS). This is the same chassis Matt Crafton has piloted to four top-10 finishes this season - Texas Motor Speedway (9th), Kentucky Speedway (8th), Michigan International Speedway (6th), and Las Vegas Motor Speedway (7th).

• Texas-Sized Stats... Crafton has 33 starts at Texas Motor Speedway. The ThorSport Racing driver's success includes three poles, and 424 laps led en route to two wins (June, 2014/June, 2015), 13 top-five and 22 top-10 finishes.

• Intermediate Track Facts...No current NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) driver is better at Intermediate-size tracks (1.5-miles) than Crafton. The ThorSport Racing driver has more starts (126), second-place finishes (13), top-five (41), and top-10 finishes (79), than any other NCWTS driver entering Friday's 40th annual event at TMS.

• Round of 6... Crafton, who is currently third in the 2017 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) Playoffs, is looking to lock himself in to the Championship 4on Friday night at TMS. With the top-four drivers transferring to the Championship 4, following Phoenix International Raceway on November 10, the Menards driver needs to win, or maintain a top-four position in points, to race for the title in the season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway later this month.

• Season Stats... In 20 starts this season, the ThorSport Racing driver has one win (Eldora), one pole (Michigan), and has led 316 laps en route to five top-five, and 14 top-10 finishes.

• Career Stats...In 404 NCWTS starts, Crafton has earned 13 poles, and led 2451 laps en route to 14 wins, 102 top-five, and 240 top-10 finishes.

Chatting with Matt Crafton...



What are the keys to running well at Texas Motor Speedway?

"Having a truck you can run around on the bottom - the new asphalt will offer a lot of grip. Hopefully, the second groove will start rubbering-up, and we'll be able to run side-by-side, like you used to be able to do at Texas before they repaved it. We've only been on it once, and it was kind of an unknown - it will be an unknown this week too because it will be a lot cooler this time than when we were there earlier this season. Power, aero, handling, and good restarts are what you need to run well at Texas."



Has this new Playoff format changed you at all in terms of how you approach these races?

"I know everyone says, 'win and you're in,' but you only have three races, so yes, one of those three races can make you, or break you. If you finish 20th one week, and two second-place finishes the next, you can still be eliminated. The margin for error with this format is so much smaller. At this point in the season, with the new format, you've really got to be on your game, and not make mistakes."



Team Information:

Driver Point Standings: 10th

Owner Point Standings: 12th

Sunoco Rookie of the Year Contender



Notes:

• This Week's No. 98 RIDE TV Toyota Tundra... The No. 98 ThorSport Racing team will unload chassis No. 44 for Friday night's JAG Metals 350 at Texas Motor Speedway (TMS). This is the same chassis Grant Enfinger piloted to a third-place finish earlier this season in the "Lone Star State."

• Texas-Sized Stats... Enfinger made his track debut at TMS earlier this season. The RIDE TV driver started fifth, and finished third.

• RIDE Presents... Enfinger, and fellow teammate, Cody Coughlin, traded in their firesuits for cowboy hats, when they visited Fort Worth, TX earlier this season to film, "RIDE Presents: From Stock Cars to Stockyards." The duo went go-kart racing with the Mayor (Betsy Price), participated in a cattle drive in the Stockyards, had dinner at Horseshoe Hill, and had custom cowboy hats made at Best Hats. The duo also learned how to ride a (mechanical) bull, lasso a stationary bull, and perform the two-step, before attending the rodeo at the Stockyards.

• Sunoco Rookie Update... The ThorSport Racing driver currently leads the charge in the 2017 Sunoco Rookie of the Year standings, by 10 points over second-place Chase Briscoe.

• Season Update... In 20 starts this season, the ThorSport Racing driver has led 40 laps en route to nine top-five, and 13 top-10 finishes, with a season-best start of fifth (Texas Motor Speedway), and a season-best finish of third (Texas Motor Speedway, and Gateway Motorsports Park).

• Truck Series Stats... In 34 career NCWTS starts, Enfinger has one pole (Daytona, 2016), and has led 90 laps en route to one win (Talladega, 2016), 11 top-five, and 18 top-10 finishes.

Chatting with Grant Enfinger...



"Texas (Motor Speedway) is really fast since the repave, but it's really treacherous if you get out of the groove. Turns 3, and 4 have a lot of banking, so you can really lean on it there, but Turn 1 is flat, so it's very tough to get through. We are bringing the same RIDE TV Tundra that we raced at Texas earlier this year, and had a lot of speed with."



