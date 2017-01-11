Aric Almirola Wants Another Win in Famed 43

Richard Petty Motorsports will be making its 42nd start at the Texas Motor Speedway this weekend. The team has one pole at the track and a best finish of fifth.



Aric Almirola will be making his 14th start at the fast, mile-and-a-half oval. He has a best start of third and finish of seventh, both coming with Richard Petty Motorsports.



"Our goal is to always win, that hasn't changed. The next three races, yeah, it'd be pretty special to get another win. Over the past six years, the folks at RPM have become friends and more like family to Janice and I. The best way to celebrate as a group is in Victory Lane. We have done that, and we did bring the No. 43 back to Victory Lane for Richard. It's something I'd like to do one more time before the season ends.



"We're all pulling together to still do the best we can. We were encouraged with some better finishes the past month. We qualified well at Martinsville, but didn't finish where we wanted. Our intermediate cars have been getting better. We had a fast car at Kansas and hopefully we have a fast Smithfield Ford Fusion in Texas. We'd all like to get another win or two."





