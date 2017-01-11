Driving 101 Unites NASCAR Racing Experience

Posted by: newsla on Nov 02, 2017 - 06:04 PM Driving 101 Unites NASCAR Racing Experience, Richard Petty Driving Experience And Mario Andretti Racing Experience To Provide The Ultimate Fan Racing Experience



Motorsports’ leading fan driving experience partners – Driving 101, which operates NASCAR Racing Experience, Richard Petty Driving Experience and Mario Andretti Racing Experience – announced today they will consolidate the organizations and their operations to deliver the ultimate on-track fan experience at racetracks around the country.



Together, these three trusted brands will create an even morepowerful one, with more than 150 race cars – featuring open wheel and stock cars -- and permanent locations throughout the U.S. With the consolidation, NASCAR Racing Experience, Richard Petty Driving Experience and Mario Andretti Racing Experience will now be able to offer its customers more dates at more of the nation’s premier speedways. The program will expand to Las Vegas Motor Speedway with a full time operation offering 200 days a year with the addition of Mario



Andretti Racing Experience and their fleet of full size, Indy-style race cars. In addition, the consolidated experience will run at 19 nationwide speedways for NASCAR Racing Experience as well as expanding to 15 nationwide speedways for Mario Andretti Racing Experience.



“This consolidation allows us to provide the best NASCAR stock car and Indy-style car driving experience choice for customers, race fans, thrill seekers and corporate America. In short, we will be the leader in the driving experience industry. We’ve expanded our nationwide locations, strengthened our marketing strategies, and made the racing experience even more authentic,” said Robert Lutz, CEO of Driving 101, which operates NASCAR Racing Experience, Mario Andretti Racing Experience and Richard Petty Driving Experience. “Driving 101 is excited to be able to work with two of the sports icons, Richard Petty and Mario Andretti, to bring this racing experience to the fans.”



“This is all about giving the fans more,” said Petty. “If they want to drive a NASCAR stock car or an Indy-style car, they now have that option. They can go to more tracks across the country, too. It’s just a lot better for the fans and people who want this experience. I see this as a great situation for everyone.”



“It’s exciting to be part of this extended nationwide program for fans of open-wheel racing and stock cars,” said Andretti. “To combine forces with the legendary Richard Petty means race fans can experience some of the thrill we felt as drivers at more tracks than ever before.”



