|
|
|
|
|· Elliott-Hamlin dust-up all a matter of perspective (Oct 30, 2017)
· 2017 Martinsville II: NASCAR Monster Energy - Sunday Notebook (Oct 30, 2017)
· McMillen, Hagan, Anderson And Krawiec Are Victorious At NHRA Toyota Nationals (Oct 30, 2017)
· 2017 Martinsville II: NASCAR Monster Energy Race Results - Kyle Busch wins wild race (Oct 29, 2017)
· 2017 Mexico GP: Formula One F1 Race Results - Verstappen, Red Bull Win! (Oct 29, 2017)
· 2017 Mexico GP: Formula One F1 Starting Line-Up & Race Preview (Oct 29, 2017)
· Schumacher, Beckman, Anderson And Krawiec Clench No 1 Qualifying Positions At NHRA Toyota Nationals (Oct 29, 2017)
· 2017 Martinsville II: NASCAR Monster Energy - Saturday Notebook (Oct 28, 2017)
Previous Top Stories!
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2017 Texas II: Cole Whitt NASCAR Monster Energy Race Preview
Team: No. 72 TriStar Motorsports
Driver: Cole Whitt
Crew Chief: Frankie Kerr
Venue: Texas Motor Speedway
Race Title: AAA Texas 500
Track Length / Configuration: 1.5-mile, oval
Race Distance: 334 laps / 501 miles
Race Format: 3 Stages: Stages end on Laps 85 / 170 / 334
Date: Sunday, November 5, at 2:00 p.m. ET
Coverage: NBCSN, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90
Twitter: @TriStarRaceTeam, @ColeWhitt
|
|
After narrowly avoiding the mayhem ending at Martinsville Speedway and finishing in the top-25 last weekend, Cole Whitt and the No. 72 team are heading to the Lone Star state to compete in the AAA Texas 500. The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) has just three races remaining before calling the 2017 season a wrap. Texas Motor Speedway (TMS) will serve as the host this weekend for the second time this season. Whitt has six previous MENCS starts at the 1.5-mile, oval where he has completed 1992 laps and secured a finish of 28th at the April 2017 event. Whitt and the No. 72 team are focused and determined to secure a solid finish at TMS.
PaddockTalk Perspective
|
|
|
|