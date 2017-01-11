2017 Texas II: Cole Whitt NASCAR Monster Energy Race Preview

Team: No. 72 TriStar Motorsports

Driver: Cole Whitt

Crew Chief: Frankie Kerr

Venue: Texas Motor Speedway

Race Title: AAA Texas 500

Track Length / Configuration: 1.5-mile, oval

Race Distance: 334 laps / 501 miles

Race Format: 3 Stages: Stages end on Laps 85 / 170 / 334

Date: Sunday, November 5, at 2:00 p.m. ET

Coverage: NBCSN, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90

Twitter: @TriStarRaceTeam, @ColeWhitt



After narrowly avoiding the mayhem ending at Martinsville Speedway and finishing in the top-25 last weekend, Cole Whitt and the No. 72 team are heading to the Lone Star state to compete in the AAA Texas 500. The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) has just three races remaining before calling the 2017 season a wrap. Texas Motor Speedway (TMS) will serve as the host this weekend for the second time this season. Whitt has six previous MENCS starts at the 1.5-mile, oval where he has completed 1992 laps and secured a finish of 28th at the April 2017 event. Whitt and the No. 72 team are focused and determined to secure a solid finish at TMS.





