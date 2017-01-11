VIP Tailgating Back By Popular Demand

Pocono Raceway announced today the VIP Tailgate packages for the 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series weekends are now available for purchase. This announcement comes with 12 days remaining for 2017 ticket purchasers to save 20% on select 2018 Sunday tickets as part of ‘The Tricky Triangle’s’ ticket renewal program.



There are two VIP Tailgating packages currently available for the 2018 season. The VIP Tailgate includes a reserved tailgating spot with space for two vehicles and up to eight guests, private portable restrooms and a secured area. The Premium VIP Tailgate includes all of the items that are featured with the VIP Tailgate as well as a tent, an eight foot table with table cover, four tailgating chairs and a cooler filled with ice. For additional information and to purchase, please visit www.poconoraceway.com/tailgate.



Time is running out on the 2018 Ticket Renewal Program, which ends on November 15, 2017. Those eligible for renewals can save 20% on select 2018 Sunday NASCAR and/or INDYCAR tickets, gain automatic entry for a chance to win an Arctic Cat ATV, Side by Side or Snow Machine upon renewing and have the opportunity to be the first fans to upgrade or move their 2018 seats. Visit www.poconoraceway.com/renewals for more information or call 1-800-722-3929.



Pocono Raceway will host seven motorsports events in 2018, including two Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series races and the Verizon IndyCar Series. One NASCAR XFINITY Series, one Camping World Truck Series and two ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards races are also on the schedule for 2018.



2018 Pocono Raceway *Event Dates

Friday, June 1: General Tire #AnywhereIsPossible 200 – ARCA Racing Series

Saturday, June 2: Pocono Green 250 - NASCAR XFINITY Series

Sunday, June 3: Pocono 400 – Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

Friday, July 27: ARCA 150 – ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards

Saturday, July 28: Overton’s 150 – NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

Sunday, July 29: Overton’s 400 – Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

Sunday, August 19: ABC Supply 500 – Verizon IndyCar Series



*All events and dates mentioned are schedule to change without notice. Start times and weekend schedules will be announced at a later date by each of the respective sanctioning bodies (NASCAR, INDYCAR and ARCA.) Certain terms and conditions may apply for tickets. A VIP Tailgate package does not include a Sunday Grandstand Gate Admission ticket.



