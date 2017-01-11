2017 Texas II: Ford NASCAR Monster Energy Qualifying Quotes

KEVIN HARVICK, No. 4 Mobil 1 Ford Fusion (Qualified 3rd)

“We have done a phenomenal job qualifying all year. I hadn’t been more nervous for one than this one just because I feel like it will be a crucial track position game to dictate your strategy and get the stage points that you need that you need to be up front. They did a good job. I didn’t know if we were going to make it with all the inspection stuff going on. We came out at the last minue. Kurt did a great job getting the pole. We needed him to get the pole, not the 11.”







IS THERE SOMETHING ABOUT GETTING THROUGH TECH LATE LIKE THAT AND JUST JUMPING IN AND GOING AND NOT GETTING A CHANCE TO REALLY THINK MUCH ABOUT IT? “This is a little bit of a nerve-wracking lap because it is so fast. For me, my heart rate has been up since I started because of the anxiety of getting in the car late, not having time to prep yourself getting in and calm down and then you get in there and it is just lap after lap, but it worked out fine.”



RYAN BLANEY, No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane Ford Fusion (Qualified 8th)

“We lost speed from practice which was unfortunate. I don’t know. We handled way different in qualifying than we did in practice. I am not really sure where that went. The track cooled off or something. Hopefully we can dial it in and get it a little bit better for Sunday.”



JOEY LOGANO, No. 22 AAA Ford Fusion (Starting 36th) YOU DIDN’T GET OUT OF TECH IN TIME TO GET A LAP IN FOR QUALIFYING: “Yeah, we have a lot of work to do now. AAA is our sponsor and they are sponsoring the race and we want to have a good run for them and we still will, we just have a little bit of work cut out for us now. This is a place that is really no advantage to starting in the back. It is not like we get fresher tires. It is a pretty challenging place to pass, especially early in the race and the track isn’t very wide yet. The challenge is pretty big in front of us but I have a team that is up for it. We will keep battling.”



