Johnny Sauter Earns Hendrick Motorsports Engine Departments 400th Victory at Texas

Posted by: ASkyler on Nov 04, 2017 - 08:00 AM Johnny Sauter Earns Hendrick Motorsports Engine Departments 400th Victory at Texas



With tonight’s victory in the JAG Metals 350 at Texas Motor Speedway (TMS), Johnny Sauter, piloting the ISM Connect GMS Racing Chevrolet Silverado, earned Hendrick Motorsports Engine Department’s 400th victory. This is Sauter’s 16th Career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) victory and fourth trip to Winner’s Circle at TMS.



“I’ve just got to thank everyone at GMS on our ISM Connect Chevrolet,” said Sauter. “This marks Hendrick horsepower’s 400th win tonight. Now we look to Homestead to try and win another championship.”





Since the first engine was built at Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet and the architects in the Hendrick Engine Department have worked together to create quality, reliable and dependable powerplants that have carried a bevy of drivers to poles, wins and championships in all of NASCAR’s elite divisions.



“Congratulations to Rick Hendrick and everyone in the engine shop on their 400th win,” said Jim Campbell, U.S. Vice President, Performance Vehicles, and Motorsports. “Four hundred trips to Victory Lane is an incredible accomplishment. It serves as a testament to all of the hard work by Rick and the team at Hendrick Motorsports Engine Department over the years. They have been consistently great day-in and day-out for a long time. We are very proud that all of those 400 wins have been in Chevrolets.”



PaddockTalk Perspective



