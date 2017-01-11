Sixty AAA Emergency Roadside Assistance Techs That Helped In Hurricance Harvey

Sixty AAA emergency roadside assistance technicians that aided in the Hurricane Harvey recovery efforts in south Texas will be honored by having the group serve in the Grand Marshal role for Sunday's AAA Texas 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoff race at Texas Motor Speedway.





The group will have the honor of giving the "Start Your Engines" command to the 40-car field for the AAA Texas 500 that will begin at 1 p.m. CT (TV: NBC Sports Network, Radio: PRN, SiriusXM and 95.9 The Ranch locally).



In the days following Hurricane Harvey in late August, AAA Texas service technicians were joined by additional Fleet drivers from across the United States to help in the recovery effort in the greater Houston area. The contingent represented 12 states and seven AAA Clubs with AAA Northern New England, Automobile Club of Missouri, AAA Tidewater, AAA Ohio, AAA Allied Group, AAA Club Alliance and AAA Colorado. Facing difficult conditions, the group was able to respond to thousands of emergency roadside service calls and provide assistance to motorists in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.



