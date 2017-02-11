Auto Club & AAA Extends Partnership With Team Penske

Posted by: newsla on Nov 05, 2017 - 09:10 PM Auto Club & AAA Extends Partnership With Team Penske



Team Penske announced today that Auto Club of Southern California and AAA will continue its partnership with the team as sponsor of the No. 22 Ford Fusion driven by Joey Logano in the NASCAR Cup Series. The multi-year extension with Team Penske follows an announcement earlier this year that Logano will remain a driver for the team through the 2022 season and beyond.







Through the partnership with Team Penske, AAA will continue its primary sponsorship of the No. 22 Ford Fusion driven by Logano for three races over the next several seasons, including the events at Auto Club Speedway in March, Kansas Speedway in May and Texas Motor Speedway’s playoff event in November.



In addition, AAA will continue as a full-season associate sponsor for Logano and the No. 22 Ford team.



“Our relationship with AAA and The Auto Club has been an important one that dates back to our years when we owned California Speedway,” said Roger Penske. “We are excited that we are able to continue on with the successful partnership that we have established with such a great group of people and the thousands of members they represent. They have been terrific partners and cornerstones in our success across the board. We look forward to many more winning seasons together into the future.”



AAA utilizes its platform with Team Penske and racetracks across the United States to activate in a variety of ways geared towards increasing membership and informing the public about the dangers involved with distracted or impaired driving. In addition, AAA works to promote “move over laws” nationwide, where motorists are required to move over and change lanes to give safe clearance to law enforcement officers, firefighters, ambulances and other emergency response vehicles to save lives.



“AAA has been a great partner for Team Penske over the years and it’s been an honor to represent them since I joined Team Penske,” said Logano. “Being passionate about cars, I don’t just carry the AAA colors on Sunday afternoon - I’m a proud, card-carrying member of the AAA and I’ve used their award-winning road side assistance on more than one occasion. It’s great that they’ll continue to be such a big part of our program going forward.”



The extended agreement with Team Penske allows the Auto Club of Southern California and its affiliated clubs to not only better serve its members, but will also provide an effective, highly-visible way to promote its insurance options. The Auto Club's partnership with the team also includes member and employee benefits, discounts and community outreach initiatives.



”The Auto Club and Penske have been long-time partners, not just on the race team but in many other aspects of our businesses that brings value to our members. We look forward to continuing our strong relationship with Team Penske for many more years to come,” said John Boyle, President and CEO of the Automobile Club of Southern California. “Our organization’s mission is to deliver legendary service and valuable products to our members, a philosophy shared by the Penske organization. Motorsports has proved to be an effective place for us to promote our Insurance products, and Team Penske’s high level of performance is a perfect fit.”



The 2018 NASCAR Cup Series regular season begins with the 60th anniversary running of the Great American Race, the Daytona 500, on February 18. Auto Club of Southern California’s first primary race will be the Auto Club 400 at Auto Club Speedway on Sunday, March 18.



PaddockTalk Perspective



