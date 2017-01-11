2017 F1: Whiting rejects need for permanent F1 stewards

Gunther Steiner thinks F1 needs a panel of permanent race stewards. Currently, the stewards panel changes at every race, and Haas team boss Steiner thinks that is why so many recent decisions have been so controversial.



"Every time, decisions are being made differently and this sometimes hurts the small teams more," he told Speed Week. "In my view, the way out of this is to appoint permanent stewards who really know their business," Steiner added. He said he has already had some talks with F1 race director Charlie Whiting. But Whiting seems unconvinced. "We are discussing this all the time," Whiting said, "but we believe that the appointment of four permanent stewards for the whole year will only lead to many new questions. "I do not want to go into details, but at the moment we consider our direction to be more reasonable," the top FIA official added.



