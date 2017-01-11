Ford GT Takes The Checkered Flag In Shanghai!

Posted by: newsla on Nov 06, 2017 - 04:36 PM Ford GT Takes The Checkered Flag In Shanghai!



Ford Chip Ganassi Racing made a statement in Shanghai, winning the 6 Hours of Shanghai for the second year in a row. The No. 67, driven by Andy Priaulx and Harry Tincknell brought home the second win for Ford Performance and Roush Yates Engines in the 2017 FIA World Endurance Championship Series.



“What a great effort by the entire team this weekend,” said Doug Yates, President and CEO of Roush Yates Engines. “Congratulations to Ford Performance, FCGR {Ford Chip Ganassi Racing} and Multimatic Motorsports. Winning back-to-back races at Shanghai takes a tremendous team effort. We are proud to be part of One Ford and heading into the final race of the season in contention for a championship.”



Ford Performance in partnership with Roush Yates Engines powered the Ford GT to victory circle at the Shanghai International Circuit, with the twin turbo Ford V6 EcoBoost race engine.



“That was probably our most hard-fought win so far and the most rewarding,” Priaulx said. “Every moment was critical. Every lap, every pit stop, it all had to be perfect. We really needed this result and we’re back in the fight for the driver’s championship. It’s our fourth win together so we must be doing something right. We couldn’t do it without this brilliant team. The car was great, the pit stops were perfect, and the strategy was perfect. All we need to do now is go to Bahrain and win again!”



Over the course of the six-hour endurance race, the duo of Priaulx {GB} and Tincknell {GB} showed patience, proper fuel management and clean pit stops were key to the endurance race victory in the LMGTE Pro class. Tincknell took the checkered flag, pulling the team into striking distance for the FIA driver championship, 7.5 points behind the leader.



Stefan Mücke {GER} and Olivier Pla {FRA} drivers of the No. 66 sister car also ran a strong race, leading for a portion of the race, but ultimately finished just off the podium in P4.



The Ford Chip Ganassi Racing team will head into the 2017 FIA World Endurance Championship finale in Bahrain for the WEC 6 Hours of Bahrain, on November 18th.



13 CHAMPIONSHIPS – 310 WINS – 280 POLES!



